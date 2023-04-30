Expanding after-school, summer learning

The New Mexico Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered major victories for children and families during its 2023 meeting: expanding the child tax credit, free and healthy breakfasts and lunches for all students, tax rebates for families, and more childcare assistance, pre-K education and home visiting for pregnant families. We are reversing trends that pushed New Mexico toward the bottom of key national rankings for decades, and we have more work to do.

Amidst news coverage of these accomplishments, one piece of good news for youngsters and families that slipped under the radar was the Legislature’s historic appropriation of $20 million in funds to support new learning opportunities for youth through after-school, summer learning, and tutoring programs. For comparison, previous years’ funding was $10 million for the 21st Century Learning Centers.

The new investment will serve 20,000 children and youth in after-school programs at public schools, charter schools, libraries, universities and at trusted community-based locations such as local museums, 4-H clubs and YMCA. Children and youth in programs are exposed to different perspectives and experiences they may not otherwise encounter, be it music, art and dance, coding, growing food or building robots, which help them gain confidence and realize their full potential. They have time to socialize, build relationships with peers and mentors, have a tutor, explore careers and gain workforce skills like teamwork, communication and problem-solving.

The new funding comes at a critical time. Far too many of our children and youth are struggling today with serious issues impacting their mental health, learning and futures. Young people are experiencing high rates of anxiety and depression. Despite the heroic efforts of educators across our state, many students are still struggling after the pandemic and continue to be chronically absent from school.

The positive outcomes of quality after-school and summer learning programs are undeniable. New Mexico State University’s SOAR Evaluation and Policy Center partnered with the state Public Education Department 21st Century Community Learning Centers recently to conduct a statewide evaluation of nearly 8,000 students in programs. In both math and English/reading, the average grades of students increased. The data also shows 89% of all students like their program, and 90% of the K-12 students agree after-school teachers care about them. Participants also appreciated the program for providing opportunities for engagement in a safe environment.

An independent report in 2019 supported by the respected Wallace Foundation showed after-school and summer learning programs across the country improved a whole range of student outcomes, including student attendance, achievement in math and English, grades, graduation rates and overall health and fitness.

Still, too many children, especially in rural in New Mexico, have been left out for too long. Thanks to the work done during this year’s legislative session, that’s going to change. A stable, consistent investment in our children who are the future, and the caring out-of-school-time educators who help these children attain that future, means moving New Mexico in the right direction.