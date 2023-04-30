 Jane's Walks offer a guided tour of the art and history of ABQ's streets - Albuquerque Journal

Jane’s Walks offer a guided tour of the art and history of ABQ’s streets

By Ollie Reed Jr. / Journal Staff Writer

On Orchard Place, east of 11th Street, is the house that was once the home of prominent Albuquerque author Erna Fergusson. It’s on the “Mountain Road Arts Corridor Walk.” (Courtesy of David Ryan)

Midmorning on a recent Sunday, Doreen McKnight, David Ryan and Ryan’s two small dogs, Sparky and Sami, are guiding an interested party on a walk through the Mountain Road/Wells Park neighborhood they call home.

They take a left off Slate Avenue onto Forrester Avenue and stroll north.

“This is a very cool street,” Ryan said. “This street is famous for its Halloween trick-or-treat party. It attracts people from all over Albuquerque. They block off Forrester and Eighth Street to the east with hay bales, and the streets are filled with trick-or-treaters. Some people have smoke machines, or put up screens to show movies like ‘Dracula.’ ”

McKnight, president of the Wells Park Neighborhood Association, has lived in other parts of this area for 13 years.

“The first Halloween I was here I bought all this candy and no one came,” she said. “I found out they were all over here on Forrester.”

This ceramic-tile covered bench is one of four at “The Poet’s Plaza” at Seventh Street and Mountain Road.(Courtesy of David Ryan)

Breaking pretty

Forrester need not depend on Halloween for entertaining chills. The front porch of the house on the west side of the street is the site of a “Breaking Bad” episode in which Todd shoots Andrea to punish Jesse.

On this sunny morning, however, Forrester is just a very pleasant place to be.

“The houses are so pretty, the landscaping so interesting and it’s wooded,” Ryan said, indicating the tree-lined sidewalks.”

Ryan, who has lived in this area for more than five years, is the moving force behind Albuquerque’s version of Jane’s Walks, free, volunteer-led neighborhood walks held in cities around the world. The walks are named for urban activist Jane Jacobs and usually take place the first weekend in May.

Participants are introduced to the architecture, heritage, culture, social history and trends in a particular part of a city.

Two different but adjacent Jane’s Walks – the “Mountain Road Arts Corridor” and “Troche Moche” walks – will take place between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, May 6. Both start at Julianna Kirwin Printmaking Studio at Eighth Street and Mountain Road.

The “Arts Corridor” walks are scheduled for 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The “Troche Moche” walks will be at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Both walks are slightly more than two miles long and take an hour to 90 minutes to complete.

Ryan and McKnight are among those guiding the walks. On this morning, they are doing a dry run of the “Mountain Road Arts Corridor Walk.”

Painted in 2021, this colorful mural is one of the more recent additions to attractions on the “Mountain Road Arts Corridor Walk.” (Courtesy of David Ryan)

Murals and more

“There are so many buildings in this neighborhood that used to be a store of some kind,” McKnight said.

The building at the northeast corner of Mountain Road and Forrester Avenue has housed Slow Burn Coffee, a coffee roaster and shop, since 2020, but in the past it has served as a grocery store, architect’s studio and performance space, among other things. Rumor Pizza at 724 Mountain Road NW was once a gas station.

Ryan said that prior to World War II, a time before the automobile became a dominant force in American society, neighborhoods were built to accommodate walking. People could walk to the grocery store, the barber shop or a butcher shop.

Walkers today will encounter colorful murals and imaginative yard art along the “Arts Corridor” tour. One of the most recent murals, painted in 2021, is on a wall on Orchard Street. Also on Orchard is the former home of Erna Fergusson (1888-1964), a prominent Albuquerque author. The branch library at 3700 San Mateo Blvd. NE is named for her.

The Harwood Art Center at 1114 Seventh St. NW was built as a Methodist girls boarding school in the 1920s, but it now serves the art community and includes a Montessori school. On the Harwood grounds is “The Poet’s Plaza,” a haven for the literary minded and the foot sore. The plaza features four inviting ceramic-tile covered benches boasting lines of poetry by Mary Oliver, Joy Harjo, Jimmy Santiago Baca and Rumi.

Verse you can take to heart – or sit on.

JANE’S WALKS
WHAT: Two guided walks of Albuquerque neighborhoods, part of world-wide event named for American/Canadian urban activist and author Jane Jacobs

WHEN: Starting times run from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6

WHERE: Both walks, “Mountain Road Arts Corridor” and “Troche Moche Walk Around Wells Park,” start at Julianna Kirwin Printmaking Studio, 1201 Eighth St. NW

HOW MUCH: Free

MORE INFO: Go to gentleartofwandering.com/walk to learn more about the guided walks and also to find directions that will allow you to do these walks and others on your own

Home » From the newspaper » Jane’s Walks offer a guided tour of the art and history of ABQ’s streets

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
A front-row seat to watching the world change: Retiring ...
ABQnews Seeker
Journal Managing Editor Dan Herrera reflects ... Journal Managing Editor Dan Herrera reflects on the highlights of his career in journalism as he retires
2
United handles Orange County SC 3-1
Featured Sports
Turquoise is starting to become a ... Turquoise is starting to become a thing for New Mexico United. Sporting alternate turquoise jerseys, United put on a fan-pleasing performance in a 3-1 ...
3
Six-run 7th propels host Round Rock over Isotopes
Featured Sports
'TOPES SUNDAY: At Round Rock 12:05 ... 'TOPES SUNDAY: At Round Rock 12:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes TBD vs. Express TBD SATURDAY: Round Rock scored six runs in the ...
4
Former Lobos soccer coach Fishbein returns from India, happier ...
ABQnews Seeker
The former University of New Mexico ... The former University of New Mexico men's soccer coach recently came home to Albuquerque lighter and leaner still after 15 months in India – ...
5
Spring sports roundup: Lobos, Aggies in golf title contention; ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico and New Mexico State ... New Mexico and New Mexico State are in contention for men's golf conference titles heading into thei ...
6
Sports Speak Up! On troubles at New Mexico State, ...
Featured Sports
RUMOR HAS IT That next season's ... RUMOR HAS IT That next season's rally cry for NMSU's Pistol Pete will change to 'Guns down and assume the position!' — Not My ...
7
Editorial: NM delegation needs to ensure federal government ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: While FEMA ... From the Editorial Board: While FEMA ineptitude is not surprising, we are disappointed our New Mexicans in D.C. haven't done more to clear the ...
8
Prep spring sports: Postseason is next; who finished strong ...
baseball
Roughly 8½ months after the first ... Roughly 8½ months after the first regular-season games on the 2022-23 prep sports calendar, Saturday marked the final day of regular season activity around ...
9
'Unbelievable experience': UNM's Jerrick Reed II drafted by the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Reed is the first Lobo taken ... Reed is the first Lobo taken in the NFL Draft since kicker Jason Sanders was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2018.