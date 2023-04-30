Fishing Line for April 30, 2023

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Valerie Wyatt of Roswell caught a 19-inch largemouth bass at Berrendo Creek using a Senko worm on April 22.

At Caballo Lake, Jonathan Lawell, 13, of Las Cruces caught a 22-inch walleye using a Rat-L-Trap crankbait on April 22. … Julissa Lawell, 16, of Las Cruces caught an 18-inch walleye using a curly-tail grub on a jig head on April 22.

Richard Jaramillo of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch rainbow trout at Charette Lakes using a nightcrawler worm on April 15.

Carlos Martinez of Los Lunas caught a 21-inch, 4-pound rainbow trout at Clayton Lake using yellow, garlic PowerBait on April 17.

Daniel Sandoval of Albuquerque caught and released a 21-inch, 4-pound 10-ounce smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake using a plastic worm on April 16.

Chris Ballejos and Julian Ballejos of Albuquerque and Los Lunas, respectively, both caught 16-inch rainbow trout at Eagle Rock Lake using white PowerBait eggs tipped with a worm on April 17.

Dmitri Hewitt, 7, of Las Cruces caught many 14-inch catfish at Elephant Butte Lake using raw shrimp at the marina on April 21.

Austyn Riley, 11, of Laguna Pueblo caught a 14-inch rainbow trout at Grants Riverwalk Pond using a Pistol Pete spinner fly on April 22.

Saul Ontiveros of Raton caught a 22-inch rainbow trout at Lake Maloya using a black-and-gold Panther Martin spinner on April 18.

Isiah and Elijah Galaviz of Gallup both caught 12-inch rainbow trout at Lake Van using Velveeta cheese on April 17.

Dion Riley of Laguna Pueblo caught his limit of rainbow trout at McGaffey Lake using PowerBait on April 20.

Robert Kitchens of Albuquerque caught and released a 27-inch brown trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir using a size-16, black midge fly on April 23.

Adeline Gabaldon, 5, of Albuquerque caught her limit of rainbow trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond using worms and PowerBait on April 22.

Sam Stewart of Albuquerque caught a 4.12-pound largemouth bass at Tingley Beach using a curly-tail grub on April 23.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Cabresto Lake was good using zebra-midge flies, Euro-nymph flies and spider-imitation flies.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 38 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies, worms, salmon eggs and yellow garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using yellow, garlic PowerBait and worms. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was good using jerkbaits and soft-plastic worms.

At Costilla Creek, the Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

For updated Eagle Nest Lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using white PowerBait eggs, Panther Martin spinners and worms.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using black-and-gold Panther Martin spinners.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good using Pistol Pete spinner flies and PowerBait. The Benedictine Monastery Lake is part of the Department’s Open Gate Program. Please visit our website for more information about this property.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 355 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using worms. Anglers reported high water levels and murky water clarity due to spring runoff.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 100 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 1,030 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 35 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 131 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 196 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using size-16, black midge flies and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was fair to good using worms.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was good using live minnows and 4-inch Berkley Gulp minnows. Fishing for white bass was fair using Bandit 300 crankbaits and Bomber 7A crankbaits. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was good using wacky-rigged Senko worms and crawdad-pattern baits in 5-12 feet of water. Fishing for catfish was fair using punch bait. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 60s, and the water was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for walleye at Abiquiú Lake was slow using nightcrawler worms and crankbaits.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 2,280 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using gizzard shad-pattern swimbaits, lipless crankbaits, 8-inch swimbaits, jerkbaits and hot dogs. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using Kastmaster lures. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair to good using jerkbaits and swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using nightcrawler worms and cut carp bait.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using sherbet PowerBait. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-829-3630.

Fishing for trout at Grants Riverwalk Pond was fair to good using Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez on Monday morning was 364 cfs. Due to the rising popularity of fishing in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the National Park Service will begin charging a fee for its fishing permits starting April 1, 2023 to support the management of its fishing program. The new fee schedule will be $20 for an annual pass ($10 for youth 12-17) and $5 for a 7-day pass ($3 for youth 12-17). A State of New Mexico fishing license is also required to fish within Valles Caldera. For more information visit nps.gov/vall.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was good using dough bait.

Fishing for trout at McGaffey Lake was good using PowerBait. The lake is full and was recently stocked with rainbow trout.

Fishing for trout at Navajo Lake was fair using crankbaits.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake on Monday morning was 1,300 cfs; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 1,590 cfs. Fishing below Abiquiú Lake was slow due to high water levels. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 497 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was slow to fair using midge-pattern flies, leech-pattern flies and red-annelid flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at the Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using worms, flies and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Tiger Park Reservoir was good using beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for bass at Tingley Beach was fair to good using curly tail grubs.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for all species was slow at Alumni Pond.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The department is conducting a boater and angler improvement project at Bill Evans Lake from February to April. Improvements include the installation of a new concrete boat ramp and dock; improvements to the existing boat ramp; the installation of rock, fishing jetties; road improvements; and regrading the north camping access area. Anglers should expect road and lake closures during construction. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055. Anglers are encouraged to visit surrounding lakes such as Bear Canyon Lake, Lake Roberts and Trees Lake for alternate fishing locations.

Fishing for white bass at Caballo Lake was fair using curly-tail grubs and small crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was good using Rat-L-Trap crankbaits and curly tail grubs.

Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using shad-pattern jerkbaits, square-billed crankbaits, live minnows and swimbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair using liver shiners. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows. Fishing for catfish was very good using raw shrimp at the marina.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Estancia Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 277 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair to good using PowerBait.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was slow to fair using white-glitter and pink-glitter PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Rancho Grande Ponds was good using PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 7 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was fair to good using spinners and small crankbaits.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair to good using salmon-peach PowerBait, salmon eggs, marshmallows and Velveeta cheese.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass was fair to good at Berrendo Creek using Senko worms. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 13 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage. The lake is full, but needs time for aquatic habitat to develop in order to sustain a healthy fish population. The city hopes to reopen the lake for recreational purposes in June 2024.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using hot dogs.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using garlic PowerBait and salmon-peach PowerBait.

Fishing for bass at Harry McAdams Park Pond was fair to good using purple, plastic worms and creature baits.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using Velveeta cheese.

Ned Houk Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 135 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using hot dogs south of Carlsbad.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 29 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Santa Rosa Lake was fair using 5-inch, curly-tail grubs.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.