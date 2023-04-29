As a NM legal showdown over local anti-abortion ordinances heats up, outside groups are seeking to enter the fray

SANTA FE — The legal fight over anti-abortion ordinances enacted by a growing number of New Mexico cities and counties is drawing a crowd of willing litigants.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains both alerted the state Supreme Court this week they plan to file briefs in the case, which was brought by Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s office and has emerged as a key test to local governments’ ability to restrict access to abortion services.

While the Supreme Court has not yet scheduled oral arguments, it temporarily blocked four city and county ordinances from being enforced until the case is resolved.

In all, six New Mexico jurisdictions — the cities of Clovis, Hobbs, Eunice and Edgewood and Lea and Roosevelt counties — have now passed ordinances that activists call de facto abortion bans.

The lawsuit only targets four of them, however, since Eunice passed its ordinance the same day Torrez filed the petition and Edgewood town commissioners approved an ordinance this week restricting the operation of abortion clinics — even though there are currently no clinics in the town.

An Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman said in a Friday statement the state’s top prosecutor welcomes the support from outside groups.

“We believe that the New Mexico Supreme Court will benefit from the perspective that these trained professionals have to offer on how these ordinances sow confusion in the medical profession and harm women’s health care,” AG’s office spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez told the Journal.

As for the ACLU, the group’s managing reproductive rights and gender equity attorney Ellie Rushforth said the stakes “could not be higher” in the case.

“The municipalities that passed these ordinances already suffer from lack of access to health care, particularly reproductive care,” Rushforth said. “These local laws only further deter health care providers from moving to these communities and potentially encourage existing providers to leave for fear of litigation and civil and criminal penalties.”

Meanwhile, attorneys for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said in their notice of intent that other groups would join them in filing a so-called amicus brief with the court. Those groups include the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a Washington D.C.-based professional membership group, and Bold Futures New Mexico, which has advocated for access to abortion services.

Legal fight playing out amid shifting national landscape

New Mexico’s legal showdown over abortion comes as some neighboring states —including Texas — have approved near-total abortion bans, prompting some women to travel to New Mexico to receive abortion services.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also signed measures this year aimed at shielding New Mexico abortion providers from out-of-state arrest warrants and lawsuits, and blocking local anti-abortion ordinances from taking effect.

However, those laws will not take effect until mid-June, leading to dueling interpretations about what restrictions — if any — can be enacted by local governments.

In a court filing last week, AG’s office attorneys argued the local ordinances violate the state Constitution. They also claimed medical licensing and access to health care treatment, including abortion, are statewide issues that cannot be preempted by local laws.

“These ordinances are invalid as enactments that are beyond the scope of local legislative authority and in conflict with state law, including the New Mexico’s Constitution’s bill of rights,” the AG’s office said.

State attorneys also said defendants in the case were attempting to “bait” the court into considering federal legal matters in their decision-making process, which could pave the way for an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition, the brief argues the ordinances enacted by Lea and Roosevelt counties define “abortion clinic” in exceedingly broad terms, which could even encompass private homes in which abortion medication is ingested.

Anti-abortion advocates urge Supreme Court to delay ruling

In contrast, the response filed by attorneys for Lea County focused largely on the unsettled national debate over abortion restrictions, including conflicting rulings by federal judges about whether the Comstock Act, a law enacted in the 1870s, can be used to regulate abortion medication.

For that reason, the attorneys argued, any New Mexico Supreme Court ruling on the local ordinances would be premature.

“The inevitability of a preemption concern in this context is difficult to ignore, especially as all of the challenged local ordinances invoke or rely on the Comstock Act to some extent,” argued attorneys Jeffrey Thomas Lucky and Brian Brack, who are representing Lea County Sheriff Corey Hutchins.

The abortion-related ordinances enacted over the last several months in eastern New Mexico have been pushed by a group of advocates, including Mark Lee Dickson, the director of Right to Life of East Texas.

But it’s unclear whether outside groups are financially backing the efforts. Lea County Manager Mike Gallagher declined to comment Friday about how the county was funding its legal fight.

One thing that is clear is that at least one of the cities has launched a legal counter-attack, as Eunice filed a lawsuit this month challenging the authority of Torrez and Lujan Grisham to block the southeast New Mexico town’s ordinance from being enforced.