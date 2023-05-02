SpeakUp!: Gov. Jerry Apodaca, nuclear weapons, Archbishop Wester, hazing and Edgewood abortion ban

I was saddened to learn of the death of former GOV. JERRY APODACA. He was a strong supporter of the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women even when they challenged the males-only policy at New Mexico Military Institute during his term. Apodaca backed the commission in spite of the fact that some very powerful legislators fought to keep the boys-only policy intact. The fact young women have been able to attend NMMI for over 40 years is a result of Jerry Apodaca having been governor. LE

Archbishop John Wester and Pope Francis argue against the maintenance of NUCLEAR WEAPONS for any purpose, deterrence not excepted – a question that can be honestly debated from either camp. But the Catholic Church should assert an even stronger stand against guns. They have become true weapons of mass destruction. JC

Thank you, ARCHBISHOP WESTER, for the moral courage to support nuclear disarmament. This is a discussion our city, state, world needs to engage in. What other churches, governmental organizations have the courage to join him? SB

If there was ever a testament for REINSTATING CAPITAL PUNISHMENT in N.M., the Luis Talamantes-Romero case is it. Of course, N.M. is way too blue of a state for this to be considered. And this is one reason crime is out of control here. RF

Instead of debating whether the LOWRIDER OR JEEP should be the “official” car of New Mexico, let’s get some real work done, city councilors. Suggest the Legislature help the citizens of N.M. by passing laws that promote the welfare of their citizenry instead of ridiculous crap like this. GA

An interesting aside associated with the HAZING CASE AT NMSU is the alleged perpetrators targeted a high-profile New Mexico player. Why would anyone target the N.M. Player of the Year whose father is a former Aggie basketball star and prominent high school coach? No accounting for stupidity. RF

“This is the most important issue this town has ever faced and we need to see this to the end.” Direct quote from Commissioner Ken Brennan “to a round of applause” no less. Hats off to EDGEWOOD OFFICIALS/RESIDENTS who regard the proper role of local government of 6,000 residents – of whom approximately 50% are female – is to interfere in a woman’s legal right to choose. Seems like water quality, emergency services, education, roads, etc. would be a priority. Apparently, those are mundane issues in Edgewood. DR

“We’re playing with fire and we don’t realize it,” (says the) Archbishop of Santa Fe urg(ing) nuclear disarmament, yet if it weren’t for the MILITARY/SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRY New Mexico couldn’t support its economy on tourist trinkets, much less the film industry. After all Santa Fe/Taos doesn’t like the oil/gas industry. What’s left for us? HH

I didn’t realize the city of Albuquerque was IN THE HOTEL BUSINESS, and I don’t think they should be. Will our mayor next consider buying the American Furniture building to turn into luxury condos? Just in case, maybe the company should leave the furnishings behind when they move locations. DM

We live in the East Mountains and shop in both Albuquerque and Edgewood. Now that Edgewood has passed an ordinance restricting access to abortion wherein a private citizen can sue anyone they believe has violated the Comstock Act, we will be BOYCOTTING EDGEWOOD. I urge others to do the same. RI

When revenue is flowing like the Rio Grande in spring, government leaders love to reward those who helped them stay in power. PAY RAISES TO THE GOVERNOR’S STAFF are inappropriate, even when the river of revenue is high. Employees deserve a raise when they do well, not when they don’t. GH

The CITY COUNCIL WANTS MORE PAY because of the time they say their positions entail yet they have time to spend debating suggestions for a state car so our Legislature can also potentially waste time on this – when both the city and state have much bigger things to worry about. BV

TRUMP WILL NEVER do jail time. His legal team will drag things out until the next president, most likely a Republican, takes office and grants him a full pardon. Hell, as dumb as the American electorate is, that could be Trump and he could pardon himself. GLS

Wow! Firefighters and police in N.M. get a MILLION-DOLLAR LIFE INSURANCE policy. Military personnel just got their life insurance bumped to $500,000. Wonder why the disparity. JEH

CYFD’S PRIMARY OBJECTIVE is to reunite child with parent. That is the fundamental problem. When we fostered, we saw irresponsible parents permitted to receive their children back with little expectation of parental behavior change. Start termination of parental rights for problem parents and see what happens. GT

KURT ROTH should be hailed as a hero by UNM and its fans. He will provide an avenue for top-notch athletes to come to Albuquerque. The NIL is not going away and does not take a penny from education. Our chance to make it work. MC

Remember N.M.’s all Democratic U.S. House delegation VOTED AGAINST PROTECTING WOMEN’S sports. Tell that to your daughters and granddaughters. AT

I don’t know about you, but I’m TIRED OF EVERYTHING THAT IS SAID IS POLITICAL, not lies or the truth. I don’t believe I’m naïve, but both sides of the political system are hiding behind all that is said is political. Hey, let our media stop covering it. RD

Wow, Pete Butti(gieg) came to New Mexico; he wanted to discuss wildlife crossing. Hey Peter, why don’t you go down south and check out the HUMAN LIFE CROSSING and fix that? JH

We just learned that JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS unethically has been receiving free luxury vacations at least yearly for some two decades and didn’t report them as required. More evidence that Anita Hill was right all along. RP

The left and their big-government loving minions need to take credit for the damage from the FOREST FIRES last spring, as the USFS readies a round of carnage on May 5 in the Santa Fe National Forest. Let the locals harvest the forest bounty and stop this liberal management. SS

Death and dying come to all. Matters not how great or small. Like leaves on a tree that wither and fall, and a boxer’s pride who lost the brawl. So CHERISH LIFE and have a ball. BM

Governor, instead of vetoing rebates and tax cuts that benefit all of us, how about VETOING SOME SPENDING bills that benefit only certain special interests? You say you’re worried about insufficient future revenue to sustain the cost of it, then trust future legislative sessions to make corrections to it. KMC

Not enough evidence? What additional evidence could feckless Santa Fe DA Mary Carmack-Altwies possibly need? ALEC BALDWIN shot Halyna Hutchins dead and wounded the man standing behind her. It is outrageous Carmack-Altweis dropped the charges against Baldwin. No one is above the law in N.M. except for Alec Baldwin. TPT

Wouldn’t everyone believe the FBI would have determined the gun fired by ALEC BALDWIN had been modified to fire without pulling the trigger? Our prosecution team is getting owned by the Baldwin defense team. SS

I recently had a traffic incident that required a POLICE OFFICER. The officer that was dispatched was nearly perfect. He was efficient, effective and polite, all one could want. Thanks. KH

I find the comments from folks who object to the proposal to BOOT THE CARS of traffic violators hilarious. There is really no recourse to the unimpeachable proof of being caught on camera for speeding, a perfectly avoidable offense. Some even have irrationally suggested many offenders are too poor to pay the fine. Oh dear, so sorry to those scofflaws who can’t afford to obey speed limits? Boot ’em, Danno. YB

Let’s hope the citizens of CD3 who will be receiving high-speed internet, remember their previous representative, YVETTE HERRELL, voted against funding the infrastructure bill. But then she did not take a pay cut when she voted against equal pay for women either. MLL

APS ELEMENTARY WEEKLY PLANNING TIME: Elementary teachers have pullouts art and/or music, counseling, library, computer and some schools have two PE teachers, not just one. This affords them time during the school day for planning. Depending on the school, it can be from 30 minutes to an hour daily. ES

We squandered a two-year opportunity to do something about skyrocketing crime, fix our abysmal education system, reform the tax code and protect our most vulnerable children. We do have a state aroma though. Thomas Jefferson said it best: “The government we elect is the GOVERNMENT WE DESERVE.” RPC

Congratulations to Kevin Robinson-Avila for his article on the EPE SOLAR FACILITY on April 7. Normally it would have been described as 120 MW with 50 MW battery backup, but he completed the description by adding that the batteries are only good for four hours. RK

Single-lane merger at (the) BIG-I 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mon-Fri. is a virtual death trap. NMDOT’s attention is needed ASAP to add an extra lane and fix the trough caused by incline at the merging lanes. SR

The New Mexico LEGISLATURE ELEVATED ITSELF to the point that allowed them to alter one of the Ten Commandments: thou shalt not steal. Very self-serving. SL