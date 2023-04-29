Gov to add anti-hazing to 2024 agenda

In wake of NMSU controversy, Lujan Grisham wants law that makes hazing a crime

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday she will pursue anti-hazing legislation when lawmakers convene for a 30-day session next year — a response to the allegations of sexual assault that triggered cancellation of New Mexico State’s basketball season.

The governor said she will support legislation “making it unequivocal in state law that hazing is a crime and those who do harm to others will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Her announcement follows the filing of separate lawsuits against New Mexico State and Eastern New Mexico universities.

Two basketball players at NMSU said in a lawsuit that teammates sexually assaulted and humiliated them repeatedly — and that nothing was done after they reported it to coaches. The university canceled the season in February in connection with the hazing allegations and eventually fired the head coach, Greg Heiar.

And New Mexico’s higher education secretary this week referred to allegations beyond the basketball team at NMSU. She made that comment in a column scheduled to be published Sunday in the Albuquerque Journal, but did not provide details.

Also, this week, three members of the women’s basketball team at Eastern New Mexico University filed a federal suit alleging sexual assault by their coach’s husband, who was serving as a volunteer trainer.

“I am appalled by the allegations at New Mexico public universities involving hazing and abuse — outrage doesn’t go far enough,” Lujan Grisham said in a written statement.

She didn’t outline details of what she’d like to see lawmakers pass, but her support is necessary to add a hazing bill to the agenda. In even-numbered years, New Mexico legislators meet for just 30 days, and the session is generally limited to spending and revenue bills, with the governor empowered to add other topics.

Anti-hazing legislation isn’t a new idea at the Roundhouse.

In 2021, a proposal to make hazing a crime passed the House with bipartisan support. It failed to reach the full Senate for consideration.

The measure, House Bill 27, would have made it a petty misdemeanor to carry out an act as part of an initiation that endangers the physical health of, ridicules or humiliates a college student or prospective college student.

The conduct would also have had to create a substantial risk of physical or mental injury.

The bill also sought to create a crime of aggravated hazing — with stiffer penalties — for intentional actions that inflict painful temporary disfigurement or impair the functions of any member or organ of the student’s body.

New Mexico is one of six states without a specific anti-hazing law.

But most schools already have anti-hazing policies, according to legislative analysts.

In the op-ed column submitted to the Journal this week, Stephanie Rodriguez, expressed concern about retaliation against students who report hazing.

And she wrote: “While university officials assured the public that issues were confined to the men’s basketball program, allegations from the women’s basketball team and men’s football team have emerged. This combined with a slew of prior controversies indicates a widespread culture of misconduct within athletics that has yet to be addressed.”

An ESPN.com story published last week reported that a women’s basketball player claimed sexual harassment by a coaching staff member due to comments he made. Following the Title IX investigation, he was given a warning.

The story also referred to a 2020 allegation that football Coach Doug Martin would force players to play when injured. NMSU cleared Martin of wrongdoing but his contract was not renewed at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

New Mexico has also been rocked by abuse allegations at the high school level.

In 2011, a $5.25 million settlement was reached after Robertson High School football players were raped with broomsticks during a 2008 team training camp outside Las Vegas, New Mexico. Six students pleaded guilty in the criminal case.

Geoff Grammer and Dan Boyd of the Albuquerque Journal contributed to this article.