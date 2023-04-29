 Gov to add anti-hazing to 2024 agenda - Albuquerque Journal

Gov to add anti-hazing to 2024 agenda

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, shown delivering her State of the State Address on the opening day of this year’s 60-day legislative session, said she will add hazing and abuse legislation to the 2024 session agenda. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

In wake of NMSU controversy, Lujan Grisham wants law that makes hazing a crime

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday she will pursue anti-hazing legislation when lawmakers convene for a 30-day session next year — a response to the allegations of sexual assault that triggered cancellation of New Mexico State’s basketball season.

The governor said she will support legislation “making it unequivocal in state law that hazing is a crime and those who do harm to others will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Her announcement follows the filing of separate lawsuits against New Mexico State and Eastern New Mexico universities.

Two basketball players at NMSU said in a lawsuit that teammates sexually assaulted and humiliated them repeatedly — and that nothing was done after they reported it to coaches. The university canceled the season in February in connection with the hazing allegations and eventually fired the head coach, Greg Heiar.

And New Mexico’s higher education secretary this week referred to allegations beyond the basketball team at NMSU. She made that comment in a column scheduled to be published Sunday in the Albuquerque Journal, but did not provide details.

Also, this week, three members of the women’s basketball team at Eastern New Mexico University filed a federal suit alleging sexual assault by their coach’s husband, who was serving as a volunteer trainer.

“I am appalled by the allegations at New Mexico public universities involving hazing and abuse — outrage doesn’t go far enough,” Lujan Grisham said in a written statement.

She didn’t outline details of what she’d like to see lawmakers pass, but her support is necessary to add a hazing bill to the agenda. In even-numbered years, New Mexico legislators meet for just 30 days, and the session is generally limited to spending and revenue bills, with the governor empowered to add other topics.

Anti-hazing legislation isn’t a new idea at the Roundhouse.

In 2021, a proposal to make hazing a crime passed the House with bipartisan support. It failed to reach the full Senate for consideration.

The measure, House Bill 27, would have made it a petty misdemeanor to carry out an act as part of an initiation that endangers the physical health of, ridicules or humiliates a college student or prospective college student.

The conduct would also have had to create a substantial risk of physical or mental injury.

The bill also sought to create a crime of aggravated hazing — with stiffer penalties — for intentional actions that inflict painful temporary disfigurement or impair the functions of any member or organ of the student’s body.

New Mexico is one of six states without a specific anti-hazing law.

But most schools already have anti-hazing policies, according to legislative analysts.

In the op-ed column submitted to the Journal this week, Stephanie Rodriguez, expressed concern about retaliation against students who report hazing.

And she wrote: “While university officials assured the public that issues were confined to the men’s basketball program, allegations from the women’s basketball team and men’s football team have emerged. This combined with a slew of prior controversies indicates a widespread culture of misconduct within athletics that has yet to be addressed.”

An ESPN.com story published last week reported that a women’s basketball player claimed sexual harassment by a coaching staff member due to comments he made. Following the Title IX investigation, he was given a warning.

The story also referred to a 2020 allegation that football Coach Doug Martin would force players to play when injured. NMSU cleared Martin of wrongdoing but his contract was not renewed at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

New Mexico has also been rocked by abuse allegations at the high school level.

In 2011, a $5.25 million settlement was reached after Robertson High School football players were raped with broomsticks during a 2008 team training camp outside Las Vegas, New Mexico. Six students pleaded guilty in the criminal case.

Geoff Grammer and Dan Boyd of the Albuquerque Journal contributed to this article.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Gov to add anti-hazing to 2024 agenda

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'Ready to rock the house here': Largest powwow draws ...
ABQnews Seeker
The annual Gathering of Nations kicked ... The annual Gathering of Nations kicked off with a colorful procession of Native American and Indigenous dancers from around the world.
2
Photos: Gathering of Nations
ABQnews Seeker
See images from the Gathering of ... See images from the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, billed as the largest powwow in North America.
3
Gov to add anti-hazing to 2024 agenda
ABQnews Seeker
Two universities in New Mexico face ... Two universities in New Mexico face allegations of sexual abuse. Now the governor will ask lawmakers to pass an anti-hazing law.
4
As a NM legal showdown over local anti-abortion ordinances ...
ABQnews Seeker
The legal fight over anti-abortion ordinances ... The legal fight over anti-abortion ordinances enacted by a growing number of New Mexico cities and counties is drawing a crowd of willing litigants. ...
5
Politicians tell Forest Service: Do more to fight wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Lawmakers from ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Lawmakers from several western states want the U.S. Forest Service to do more to address a wildfire crisis that they ...
6
Officials announce new Case Catcher technology
ABQnews Seeker
The digital tool, called Case Catcher, ... The digital tool, called Case Catcher, allows police the ability to upload and share evidence and discovery material, and for the District Attorney's Office ...
7
Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson lead 'Duster,' filming in NM
ABQnews Seeker
J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan are ... J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan are heavy hitters in the film and TV industry. The pair have teamed up for the TV series, 'Duster,' ...
8
New crane rises above Intel
ABQnews Seeker
A large Rio Rancho Intel plant ... A large Rio Rancho Intel plant crane, which collapsed in March, has been replaced.
9
Gen Kai brings authentic Japanese cuisine to the International ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gen Kai brings authentic Japanese flavors ... Gen Kai brings authentic Japanese flavors to the International District.