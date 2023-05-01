 Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold - and untrue - stories behind the pictures - Albuquerque Journal

Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold – and untrue – stories behind the pictures

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

The latest in military war machines are wind-powered submarines. They aren’t very stealthy, but they never run out of power.

— MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

Dateline Scotland: Low water levels finally reveal the mystery of the Loch Ness Monster.

— GORDON SARGENT, Tehachapi, Calif.

Having covered every available square inch of New Mexico with wind turbines and power lines, California utilities begin their inexorable march toward Hawaii.

— WILLIAM BENTON, Albuquerque

“Sure, it’s easy to get through them in low tide, but in high tide it gets dicey.”

— LINDA SOLOMON, Albuquerque

A re-incarnated Don Quixote finds himself a boat, and three more windmills to tilt at.

— TODD TIBBALS, Albuquerque

Donald Trump sails the Pacific looking for a new location for to build Trump Towers in international waters — tax haven.

— DWAYNE ARGAUD, Albuquerque

“Well, with these mandated electric boats we were fortunate to have made it to this charging facility. Hopefully we can go another 60 nautical miles to reach the next one, otherwise we will be lost at sea.”

— ALBERT SALAS, Albuquerque

With global warming, they installed these fans to keep the ocean cool and the boats moving.

— MICHAEL PACHECO, Albuquerque

“Here we are folks, your witness protection hidie hide new home. Pick one.”

— JERRY M. ULLOM, Albuquerque

“OK, get out the sails. When these things start, we should make great time.”

— STEVE MCLARY, Las Cruces

“Be careful on this route. Those things can really mess up radio reception.”

— RAY REEDER, Albuquerque

The little boat easily wins the first annual windmill slalom race.

— LINDA KAY LIVINGSTON, Albuquerque

This week’s challenge

 

“How do mice get out of these things?”

See the winners each week on the Op-Ed page in the printed Albuquerque Journal or the eJournal replica edition


FOR NEXT WEEK see the Albuquerque Journal newspaper or eJournal replica edition for the picture to caption


SEND YOUR suggested caption for publication next week.

