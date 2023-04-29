 Remembering Penny: Classmates raise money to help the family of their friend killed in a car crash - Albuquerque Journal

Remembering Penny: Classmates raise money to help the family of their friend killed in a car crash

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Fourth grader Eli Grijalva, 10, explains his homemade perfumes to a prospective buyer at The International School at Mesa del Sol. The students were raising money for the family of Penny Pizarro, who died of injuries from a March 27 car crash. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

The tears come every day in Claire Lasche’s class at the school where 10-year-old Penny Pizarro attended fourth grade until a senseless crash took her life.

“Grieving is a weird thing,” Lasche said Friday at a fundraiser for Penny’s family at The International School at Mesa del Sol. “All the kids express grief in different ways and all at different times.”

Penny Pizarro

Penny’s classmates at the charter school decorated her desk and a wall in the classroom with photos, flowers, letters and stories they have written in memory of the girl, said Lasche, a fourth grade teacher.

“They made a physical place that is Penny’s corner,” she said. “We write stories about her and share them with the class.”

Penny and her father, David Pizarro, were driving to the school on March 27 when their car was T-boned by a man driving a state-owned vehicle stolen from the state fairgrounds.

Both were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Penny’s classmates began planning a fundraiser for the girl and her family weeks ago, before Penny died of her injuries on April 16.

Tables in the school gymnasium were blanketed Friday with handmade jewelry, baked goods, flowers and other items. Children and their parents sold the items to raise money for the Pizarro family.

Penny’s death has been difficult for the children to process, said Jenny Valdez, whose fourth grade daughter, Emma, was Penny’s classmate.

“When Emma found out that this happened, she was heartbroken,” Valdez said. Emma missed two days of school because she was too distraught to attend, her mother said.

“It was very hard on all the little ones,” Valdez said.

Emma sold rings and bracelets that she had woven herself. Asked about Penny, Emma had no words but her face revealed that the subject was painful.

Leonela Solis, 10, who described herself as Penny’s best friend, sold key chains that she and her mother had decorated by hand. Leonela described her friend as “a sweet, funny person, and helpful.”

Jennifer Pagan, who organized a Go Fund Me campaign for the Pizarro family, said the effort so far has raised about $60,000 — far more than the $10,000 they had anticipated.

John Bearden Jr., 37, is charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated in Penny’s death. He is also charged with great bodily harm by vehicle for injuring David Pizarro, leaving the scene of an accident and other charges.

A district court judge has ordered Bearden held in custody while he awaits trial.

Penny was one of only 30 fourth grade students at the International School, said fourth grade teacher Breeanna Irving.

“These kids have been friends with her since they were in kindergarten,” Irving said. “It’s a very small community.”

 

