Albuquerque has seen more guns at schools this year than any other in recent memory. How far is APS going to trace the weapons’ origins?

The morning of Aug. 13, 2021.

It was the third day of the new school year. Thirteen-year-old Bennie Hargrove leaned against a Geo Prizm, tolerating his grandmother Vanessa Sawyer as she snapped a photo of him with her phone.

He’d asked her to take him to school a little earlier that day, and the clock was ticking.

But when they got to Washington Middle School, he for some reason didn’t want to get out of the car. Bennie asked his grandmother to take his sisters to school first, then come back. But Sawyer wasn’t making two trips. “You get out of the car,” she told him. He finally did.

It was the last time Sawyer would see her grandson alive.

Bennie was shot that day, sticking up for a younger student being bullied by another eighth grader who police said brought a gun from home.

Schools have seen more guns this year than any other in recent Albuquerque Public Schools memory. While police figured out where the eighth grader who killed Bennie that day got his gun, that’s not the case for most of the guns reported or seized this year — and it’s not clear what attempts, if any, authorities are making to trace their origins.

Sawyer got the call — she doesn’t remember from whom — as she was leaving Papa Frank’s after a lunch with friends.

She got in her car and flew to University of New Mexico Hospital, where no one would give her any answers. After what felt like forever, surgeons finally filtered out of an operating room, and gave her the news — her baby, who she’d helped raise his entire life, was dead.

“He was all by himself,” Sawyer, through tears, told the Journal one gray, breezy April morning. She was sitting at a picnic table in the park she used to walk her grandson to school through every day of his sixth grade year, just a few hundred feet from where he was shot.

“He went to school and didn’t come home. He got hurt at school … the last place I expected something to happen to him … where there’s supposed to be some type of protection and there wasn’t. There wasn’t,” she said. “Where did APS go wrong? Where did the community go wrong? Where did we go wrong?”

Unclear gun origins

Since the beginning of the 2022 fall semester, 17 guns have been reported or seized on APS school grounds, according to records obtained by the Journal — seven more than through all of last school year.

But neither the district police department, the Albuquerque Police Department, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office nor the District Attorney’s Office could say where most of the guns are coming from, and it’s not clear how much APS is doing to trace the weapons’ origins.

Based on incident reports and court testimony, authorities could say where five guns that students brought on campuses came from.

At least two weapons came up as stolen in criminal justice databases, but police didn’t say anything more about them in their incident reports. One was left in a car by a concealed-carry licensee, another was brought on campus by a man allegedly posing as a sheriff’s deputy and the rest were listed as “not stolen” or their origins were not mentioned in the reports.

An effort to find out whether APS had obtained additional information beyond the incident reports, the Journal provided the district a list of the weapons reported on campus, and asked for details of each weapon’s origin based on all available documentation. APS responded that its chief of police “does not know how many of the weapons have been linked to other crimes nor their origin.”

Generally, APS police are the first ones on scene. When someone brings a gun to school, APS police usually take point on investigations, and police Chief Steve Gallegos told the Journal that one of the many questions asked of students is: “Where did the gun come from?” But he added, “Legally, we can’t question (them)” if they don’t want to talk.

“We’ve had a couple (guns) brought from home, belong to parents. But other than that, you know, I don’t know exactly how many have (been) found to be stolen, where they came from,” he said. “That’s really hard to determine. I mean, we’d have to do interviews, and a lot of times kids just don’t want to say that.”

APS police can — and often do — ask local authorities to check whether guns are listed as stolen in the National Crime Information Center database. If the guns come back as not stolen, APS says they’re turned over to APD for ballistics checks.

APD didn’t open cases in many of the incidents this school year, or were only called in to check whether the guns were stolen, and the sheriff’s office said they often don’t investigate them.

“In general, no, we’re not contacted about guns found at school so we don’t investigate them,” Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Supervisor Sgt. James Frederickson said in a written response. “APS police usually (end) up taking any incidents that happen at the school involving students.”

The district police department can also ask the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to run what’s known as “eTraces,” ATF spokesman Cody Monday said, which can show who guns were originally sold to.

APS police say that if they can’t identify the gun owner in a case, or if a gun comes back stolen, they forward it to ATF. But it’s not clear how often that happens, or even if it does. Despite repeated inquiries, APS did not provide any documentation or details showing they tried to trace any gun’s ownership with the ATF.

Some came from home

According to incident reports and court testimony, APS police were informed in just four cases of where students got the guns they allegedly brought onto school campuses.

In three of those cases, the guns were taken from home, from close relatives or from friends.

“There’s an assumption that it comes from home, and maybe that’s part of it,” APS Superintendent Scott Elder said. “But I think that there’s just a lot of handguns out in the world right now.”

In the fourth case, two guns were allegedly brought on campus by 18-year-old Michael Ramirez, who police believe planned to sell at least one of them. Ramirez was a student at La Academia de Esperanza, a charter school. An APS spokeswoman clarified that the district doesn’t have control over the daily operations of such schools.

In a mid-April pretrial detention hearing, APS Detective Isaac Martinez said Ramirez and several masked accomplices took the handguns at gunpoint from another student two days before Ramirez’s arrest.

One of the guns had been used in a dozen shootings, the District Attorney’s Office said. The other was tied to three drive-by shootings, including one at Sandia High School.

‘This came out of left field’

In the same hearing, Ramirez’s mother said she’d never known her son to carry guns, adding that she often uses the car where authorities found the two guns.

Her statement that she did not know her child had a gun isn’t an uncommon one.

In February 2022, 16-year-old Andrew Burson was shot and killed near the campus of West Mesa High School. Initial reports said he was killed while fighting over a “ghost gun” he accused another 14-year-old student of stealing.

His father, Al Burson, told the Journal he has no idea where Andrew got the gun, why he would have it or where he would have kept it.

“I would go through his backpack, his bedroom and everything. And he knew that I did that, so he may have found a better hiding place,” Al Burson said. “This came out of left field.”

Combing through the reports, it’s clear there is no one reason students are bringing so many guns to school.

Sometimes, they’ve done it to show off for friends or just to “look cool” — as one did at West Mesa in December. Other times, they’ve had more serious reasons.

Just a few weeks into this school year, a School on Wheels sophomore loaded his black Jansport backpack with typical school supplies — binders, papers, etc. But the 15-year-old allegedly tossed something else in his backpack, something students typically don’t feel the need to carry at school — a Glock.

His reason? Fear.

Two weeks before, the school principal told APS police, there had been a drive-by shooting just outside the school, which she was told by other students was intended for the gun-toting teen.

In December, a Rio Grande High School student told security personnel she was being threatened by her ex-boyfriend, who she alleged was stalking her and sending ominous pictures of himself pointing guns at the camera.

Authorities confronted the ex-boyfriend in his car, which he’d parked two spaces away from the student who’d reported him. The vehicle was eventually searched, yielding a gun.

In at least two incidents where students were caught with guns, authorities also found THC vape pens, which are illegal for under-21-year-olds to possess.

In one of those instances, the students involved also were caught with almost 100 grams of cannabis, and were thought to be conducting drug deals on campus, according to an incident report.

‘Zero tolerance’

“School safety is a community responsibility.”

“School safety is a community responsibility.”

“School safety is a community responsibility.”

Like a refrain, that line is repeated in many of the letters to families following an incident where a gun was seized at school.

“We encourage people to come forward … when they learn of possible threats to our students and staff,” many of the letters go on to say. “We take every threat or rumor of danger seriously and work closely with APS police and other law enforcement.”

In late March, city, district, county and other officials gathered reporters to discuss a renewed effort to keep guns out of schools, imploring students: “Don’t ruin your life” by bringing guns to school.

Second Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman, joined by U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez, in no subtle terms warned students about what happens when they choose to bring guns to school, reminding them that it’s against both state and federal laws and will always result in prosecution.

“Don’t even think about bringing a gun on school grounds in Bernalillo County. You will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted for a felony,” Bregman said. “A child finds his dad’s gun on the coffee table and brings it to school and brandishes it to a classmate. In that scenario, both the child and the parent will be prosecuted.”

At the news conference, Bregman said he couldn’t say exactly how many of the incidents this school year had been prosecuted. His office later said that 12 of the 15 incidents — two of which involved more than one weapon — were referred for criminal prosecution, and that the office dropped one of the dozen over “evidentiary issues.”

There have been at least 10 arrests and 14 guns seized among all 15 cases, according to incident reports and other records, though it’s not clear if any more came through since they were filed.

APS would not say how many students it expelled in these cases, citing privacy laws. Bringing a gun to school carries a mandatory one-year expulsion in district policy.

The district’s supports

APS has spent at least $39.8 million on school security infrastructure since 2016, according to numbers provided by the district, which includes cameras and alarms, door locks and secure vestibules — which can act as man traps — at the entrances of schools. Security spending is expected to grow to upward of $48 million by the end of the year, Capital Master Plan Executive Director Kizito Wijenje wrote in an email.

APS has also established violence intervention programs at certain schools to help struggling students early. The school board is also moving forward with a new crisis alert system, which will allow teachers to summon first responders in dangerous situations with the push of a button on cards they can wear on their lanyards.

But the APS police department is down on staff, Gallegos says, estimating some 10 officer vacancies and some 30 campus security aide, or CSA, vacancies. The department currently has 50 officers and 54 CSAs, according to the district, and there are over 140 schools in APS. The department last school year spent more than $8.5 million in operational dollars.

In mid-March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law House Bill 9 — nicknamed the “Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act” — which would require gun owners to safely store their firearms, especially out of the reach of children.

But the bill won’t be a silver bullet, police say.

“There’s no one answer to this,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “It’s not going to help us figure out where they’re getting their guns, it’s going to help us charge somebody or hold somebody accountable who got their guns.”

But Sawyer, who helped lobby the bill, hopes that holding adults responsible will help slow the flow of guns.

“We were sleeping. We were dormant on the issue, and now something got done. I’m sorry (Bennie) had to sacrifice his life to do it, but … look what happened. Something positive came out of it,” she said. “And that makes the sting of his death not so bad.”

Not just a school problem

Almost every day, some of the youngest among Bennie Hargrove’s seven siblings ask their grandmother when their brother’s coming home.

It’s been over a year and a half since he died. But the shock of losing their brother — their protector — hasn’t worn off the family yet, and the children still have no understanding, Sawyer said.

Some of the older ones — the ones who are around Bennie’s age when he died — do seem to understand that their brother’s gone.

And they’re afraid.

“The tweens didn’t want to go to middle school. They were scared,” Sawyer said. ” ‘We don’t want to go there. Can we skip those years?’ ” they ask her.

It’s not just a school problem, she pointed out — it’s one that plagues the city. But guns need to be removed from schools before what happened to her family happens to another, Sawyer said.

“We have to re-live that day, every day … I wouldn’t want anyone ever to go through this,” Sawyer said. “Children should be children, and play in the playground, or text on their phone, talk and laugh back and forth, play basketball, sing in the chorus — anything but a gun.”

“That’s possible. Those days have been here before. Could we bring them back?” she asked.