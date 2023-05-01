Stokes on pace to be UNM’s longest tenured president in decades: Here’s a look at her first five years.

She didn’t exactly ingratiate herself with the city — or New Mexico.

One of the first decisions University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes made when she took the helm of the state’s flagship university a little more than five years ago was to cut the popular men’s soccer program, the nationally ranked ski team and the fairly new women’s beach volleyball program.

Stokes, in a wide-ranging interview about her tenure as UNM’s top executive, said coming up with a more sustainable financial plan for the university’s athletics department was one of the first issues she tackled as president.

“I just felt as though I wouldn’t be getting off on the right foot if I tried to ignore that we really had some decisions that needed to be made. And so I didn’t back down from making those decisions,” Stokes said. “Sometimes, action is needed. Even if it’s tough.”

The decision wasn’t popular. Board of Regents meetings were filled with student athletes, parents and fans pleading to keep their sports. It became a topic of debate in the race for governor. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — a candidate at the time — vowed on the campaign trail to keep soccer.

To this day, some university leaders, such as Regent Vice President Jack Fortner, say they still disagree with the decision. Stokes did ask the board to weigh in on the matter, and the regents ultimately approved ending the teams.

“I wasn’t on the (board of) regents when they cut soccer. Would I have cut soccer? No way,” Fortner said. “She hadn’t learned the lay of the land yet. And (her) decision was a tough one that has still has repercussions.”

Yet Stokes, UNM’s 23rd president and the first woman to hold the post, has waded through the sports controversy and other difficult issues facing the university while gaining support. She recently inked a new contract that puts her on pace to be the longest-serving UNM president in more than 30 years.

Fortner, and the rest of the Board of Regents, last year unanimously agreed to give Stokes a three-year contract extension and a raise with an option for two additional years. Her total annual compensation went from $601,000 to $662,000.

“You’re going to make tough decisions, and people aren’t going to like those decisions. But overall, what’s the sense of the university community? I’ve received contact from alumni, the (UNM) Foundation, faculty, community members, health sciences people and students. And they support her,” Fortner said. “When you can make tough decisions without people getting nasty with you, I think that speaks to your leadership style. And that’s important.”

Stokes took over on March 1, 2018. The last president to serve at UNM for more than five years was Richard Peck, who was president from 1990 to 1998. If Stokes completes her contract and the two-year extension, she’ll be the longest-serving president since Thomas Popejoy, who led the university from 1948 to 1968.

Prior to Stokes, UNM had seven university presidents in 20 years.

Controversies and challenges

Athletics aside, Stokes has faced other controversies and challenges during her tenure, including:

Also during her tenure, she’s brought in essentially an entirely new slate of leadership at the university.

Most of the changes have come about due to retirements. She has hired an executive vice president for UNM Health Sciences, a provost, a senior vice president for Finance and Administration, and vice presidents for equity and inclusion, research and enrollment management and lead counsel. There was also a new president and CEO of the UNM Foundation tapped in 2019.

There’s been zero turnover in any of the people she hired for those positions.

Finnie Coleman, president of the Faculty Senate, said Stokes and her top executives have brought stability to the university that he hasn’t experienced in his 17 years at UNM.

“It’s not just her position. The vice presidents she’s brought in have been uniformly stellar. … That’s not to say they’ve been uniformly liked,” Coleman said. “But you wouldn’t want that. You want people who are going to challenge the status quo.”

Stokes said she wanted to hire people who committed to UNM.

“They saw an institution moving in a positive direction, and they wanted to be part of that,” she said. “But I don’t hire someone with the intention that they’ll be with us forever. I think stability is important. But I think that transition isn’t always a bad thing.”

Stokes said her leadership team knows that responding to controversies and tension is part of running a university.

She had weathered controversies prior to arriving in New Mexico. Stokes, who was the provost at Florida State University from 2011 to 2015, publicly announced a decision in 2014 to suspend Heisman-winning quarterback and now NFL player Jameis Winston against Clemson for making vulgar comments on campus. And she was also the provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Missouri from 2015 to 2018 at a turbulent time for the university, which was dealing with racial tensions that led to the resignation of the school president.

“Every university faces controversies. We deal with issues all the time,” Stokes said. “It’s not really if you have controversies, there’s always going to be controversies. It’s really (explaining) why the problems exist, what you do to manage them. And when you’ve made mistakes, admit that you’ve made mistakes and try to fix them.”

Like many campuses around the country, UNM has been home to rowdy protests that disrupted speakers, such as pundit Tomi Lahren last year, who held events at the university. Lahren, a conservative commentator, spoke at UNM and the event was briefly disrupted by a group of protesters and someone pulled a fire alarm.

Stokes said it’s important for campuses like UNM to have diverse opinions. She said the university put together a task force to come up with ways to “find that balance” so different opinions are welcome.

“It’s really tough, when there may be speakers who come in … and then our students are very upset that we would allow these individuals to come and speak,” she said. “That’s why we put together this group. We want to build a culture where protest is part of it, sure, but there is also a recognition that people will have different experiences and different beliefs. And this is a place to try to work those things out.”

Pushback

Her administration has had consistent pushback from unionization efforts on campus. The UNM faculty, adjunct faculty and graduate students have all unionized during Stokes’ tenure. Leading up to the faculty union vote, Provost James Holloway sent a campus-wide memo that said he was against the unionization effort.

“Garnett Stokes has been incredibly hostile to organized labor throughout her tenure at the university,” said Ernesto Longa, the faculty union president.

He said under Stokes the university’s fundraising body and other assets have increased, yet many professors, particularly adjunct faculty, are struggling to make ends meet and face housing and food insecurity.

“Disappointment,” he said was his reaction to Stokes’ second contract. “I represent a significant number of faculty who don’t receive a living wage. And I’m dealing with an administration who has seemingly no interest to address that problem.” UNM professors salary ranges vary widely depending on the subject they teach and if they are tenured are not. A report from the American Association of University Professors said faculty on UNM’s main campus have average salaries ranging from in the mid-$50,000s for some types of instructors to $126,000 for other professors, according to the report.

Stokes said she was committed to working with UNM’s faculty union, and said she had experience working with a faculty union at FSU.

“I had a good relationship with that union. But that was a really mature union. … I will say (at UNM) there have been some bumps along the way. No question. There always would be,” she said. “But I think the leadership of our faculty, the leadership of our graduate students, the leadership of our administration all want to do the right thing. There are ways in which I think the unionization effort is pushing the university to do things that should have been done already.”

One example, she said, was increasing pay for non-tenured-track faculty.

Regents have also, at times, pushed back on some of Stokes and her administration’s proposals. Some have questioned her administration’s emphasis on athletics. For example, questions were raised about Stokes’ administration’s budget proposal included hundreds of thousands of dollars in to boost institutional support for athletics departments compared to other Mountain West universities.

Despite hiring popular Albuquerque native Danny Gonzales as head coach, Lobos football has continued to struggle in recent years. The team went 2-10 last year.

Other regents consider athletics under Stokes to be one of her successes. Lobos men’s basketball had been in the cellar of the Mountain West for several years, but the team appears to be on the rebound since head coach Richard Pitino was hired in 2021. The team went 22-12 last season amid a resurgence of not only wins but revenue.

The disagreements between the board and the school’s top official haven’t been limited to sports. The regents also recently shot down a proposal to raise tuition.

Regent President Kim Sanchez Rael was among those who disagreed with Stokes on the matter.

“I disagreed with her publicly on a very big issue,” Sanchez Rael said. “She’s the right balance between strong and very thoughtful. And I find her to be highly ethical. So I feel like there’s a foundation of trust and collaboration even when there are disagreements.”

Expanding UNM’s footprint

The university has grown in several ways under Stokes’ watch.

During her tenure, UNM research funding has grown 32% to $1.5 billion.

She also launched a Grand Challenges Initiative, where different parts of the university collaborate to try to find solutions for major issues facing the state, such as water and substance abuse. That initiative brought in more than $50 million in external funding after Stokes persuaded regents to pull $1 million from the principal of one of the university’s endowment accounts to jump-start that initiative and an enrollment push.

The size of UNM’s incoming freshman class has increased significantly under Stokes, and last fall the student body on main campus grew for the first time in a decade. From 2018 to 2021, the fall semester enrollment on UNM’s main campus dropped 11%, from 24,352 to 21,638. This fall, tuition crept up 1.6%, to 21,982 students.

Diversity of incoming students has increased during her term and the school is launching a new school of public health. The school’s Consolidated Investment Fund in a recent three-year period grew 7.3%, to around $600 million, according to a UNM news release.

UNM is also moving forward with major infrastructure projects in Albuquerque. University of New Mexico Hospital is building a new tower that will allow for nearly 100 additional hospital beds in a state where health care resources were taxed during COVID.

The university also received final approval from the state to partner with Bernalillo County and the city of Albuquerque to create a Tax Increment Development District, or TIDD, on UNM’s south campus. That will allow developers to collect future tax revenue in the district.

As part of the TIDD development, UNM is envisioning a more developed Science and Technology Park as well as an entertainment district near University Arena and the other stadiums in south Albuquerque.

“She has expanded the footprint of UNM in some remarkable ways over the last five years,” Coleman said of Stokes. “I want to see how she does (during her second contract) … in terms of the physical footprint of the university.”

Timeline

March 1, 2018: Garnett Stokes takes office as University of New Mexico president.

August 2018: UNM regents, acting on a recommendation from Stokes, cut the men’s soccer team, skiing and women’s beach volleyball and make cuts to other programs to address years of Title IX and financial issues within the athletics department.

October 2019: Faculty overwhelmingly vote to unionize. Stokes’ provost had publicly voiced opposition to a faculty union.

December 2019: Stokes signs off on an agreement to pay former football coach Bob Davie $825,000 as part of a separation agreement.

March 2020: Stokes ends months of speculation and says “no” to a city of Albuquerque proposal to build a homeless shelter on UNM land.

March 2020: COVID-19 upends college life at UNM. Classes went to remote learning and Stokes issued mask and vaccine requirements throughout the pandemic.

October 2020: Stokes taps Dr. Douglas Ziedonis to the executive vice president of UNM Health Sciences, replacing Dr. Paul Roth, who retired after 40 years at UNM, including 14 at helm of UNM Health Sciences.

Fall 2022: Enrollment at UNM increases for the first time in a decade. From 2018 to 2021, the fall semester enrollment on UNM’s main campus dropped 11%, from 24,352 to 21,638. In the fall of 2022, tuition crept up 1.6%, to 21,982 students.

November 2022: A UNM student is killed in a shooting on campus after he and other students lured a New Mexico State University basketball player to campus to jump him in retaliation for a fight he was involved in earlier. The NMSU player was shot and injured.

December 2022: Regents award Stokes with a three- to five-year contract extension. Her total annual compensation went from $601,000 to $662,000.

March 2023: Stokes enters her sixth year as UNM president.