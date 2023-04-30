Guns and tragedy continue to haunt West Mesa High School

It was a morning like any other for Al Burson and his son, Andrew.

It was Feb. 25, 2022. The older Burson had calls lined up all day, so he decided to work from home instead of going into the office. He wished 16-year-old Andrew a good day at school, and sat down at his desk.

During one of his conference calls, alerts from West Mesa High School started trickling in, telling parents to come get their children. At first, he didn’t think much of it. But as the minutes ticked by, his worry grew, and he sent his son a text:

“Are they letting you out of school?”

He never got a reply.

Finally, he decided to just go to West Mesa. But as he backed out of his driveway, he got a call. Police told him to stay where he was, and that they would come to him. Two victim liaisons showed up about an hour later.

“‘We’re sorry, Mr. Burson. Andrew’s dead,'” Al remembers them telling him. In shock, and overcome with anger and loss, he walked inside and screamed.

Unease and concerns about safety have been mounting at West Mesa since that day, when Andrew was shot and killed just off campus while fighting with a 14-year-old he’d accused of stealing his gun.

In recent months, concerns have grown even more. West Mesa has seen the most guns of any school, and gunfire has erupted several times on and around campus over the course of the school year, contributing to a culture of fear among teachers and students.

“This is still going on, after what happened to my son?” Burson asked. “God, help the parents if they ever have to get the same news I did.”

3 guns confiscated at West Mesa

Of the 17 guns reported at schools in and around Albuquerque this year, West Mesa has seen the most, with three gun seizures in two incidents separated by less than a month. And that doesn’t count the shootings that have happened near the school.

In December, a student reaching into his backpack during a fifth-period woodshop class told an Albuquerque Public Schools detective he accidentally pulled the trigger of a pistol he brought to school to “look cool.”

He stood up and walked out, taking his backpack — now with a fresh, 9mm hole on the bottom of it — with him, leaving his teacher to collect bullet fragments from around his classroom.

“That was really a tipping point for a lot of us, because it was kind of nonchalant, like, ‘Oh, we had another incident,’ ” English teacher Eric Brugger told the Journal.

Less than a month later, an APS police officer confronted a student who was reportedly carrying a gun. The officer told the student that he would be searched, but before the officer could stop him, he pulled out two guns from his waistband. One of them, police said, was modified to be fully automatic.

The officer arrested the student and took the guns, according to an incident report. One of them, which was not loaded, came back as stolen when Albuquerque police ran the weapons through the National Crime Information Center database.

Less than two months later, a West Mesa student was shot and injured at a park across the street, in just one among several times gunfire has erupted near the school, according to a building background check run by APD.

Expecting to hear the worst

These days, students and educators say they feel a jolt of fear anytime the school’s loudspeaker crackles on, expecting to hear the worst.

“I have never truly feared for my life like I did last year, seeing my teachers — who I look up to — terrified and confused,” one student told school board members in early February. “That day has stuck with all of us. I still get scared every time I hear the click of the loudspeaker, I still remember how terrified I was, thinking that one of my loved ones is hurt.”

For many, the clear solution is to bring on more security officers at the school. A student survey conducted by a teacher-led action group found that about 54% of 386 respondents saw more security personnel as the best option for the school.

But the district has struggled to recruit more security officers, Superintendent Scott Elder told the Journal. The APS police department is facing significant vacancies. The chief estimates officer vacancies are around 10, and campus security aide vacancies total around 30.

Still, APS has made moves to ramp up its security presence at West Mesa, in recent months moving an additional student resource officer to the school.

APS has also floated the idea of installing weapon detection systems in schools, Elder said.

But West Mesa staff have pointed out that there are many ways to get into the school, meaning several machines would be needed to make sure each student is checked. They’ve also pointed out that sometimes, students just jump the fences to get to school.

APS also improved the school’s gate card readers, fixed and upgraded security cameras, and the district is also moving forward with a crisis alert system that teachers can wear around their necks that will allow them to summon first responders in dangerous situations.

The efforts the district is making aren’t going unnoticed, West Mesa family support liaison Carisa Yazzie-Gonzalez said, adding that she understands progress happens slowly.

“It doesn’t happen overnight. This is a big mission, it’s a long mission,” she said. “But families and kids — they don’t get that.”

Afraid to speak out

At a news conference in March, city, district and county leaders gathered to remind students of the consequences of bringing guns to school, and to tell someone — anyone — if they see any threats to schools.

But students can also be afraid to speak out against their classmates, for fear of retaliation.

“It’s … sort of a lose-lose situation for the students, because they feel like they can’t always tell somebody. But then again, if they do tell somebody, they can risk getting hurt,” West Mesa sophomore Adriana Solis told the Journal.

There’s even a fear of telling other students that someone has a gun, Solis added, because they could be friends with the gun-toter.

“If you get that person in trouble, and they find out that you were the person that got them in trouble, they’re gonna send their friends after you,” she said.

Still, APS school board members get an earful every month from the West Mesa community. Teacher Theresa Illgen says she worries that sometimes, there can be a general fear to act on gun issues.

“I think the minute that people hear ‘gun,’ it becomes one of these politically charged things, because it automatically gets connected into the Second Amendment,” she said. “(But) the thing is, guns don’t belong on campus.”

Pain and loss still fresh

Andrew Burson is buried in a southeastern plot of Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Just about every week, his father goes to visit him. Each time, Al Burson kneels down, placing his hands on his son’s headstone, which is etched with a helmeted figure riding a dirt bike — much like his son loved to do.

Each time, Burson says, he’s overcome with the same sort of sadness he felt the day his son was killed. He stifles his sorrow, but it still pours out.

“I hate visiting him here. I’d rather visit him at home, or see him playing in sports,” Burson, standing over his son’s grave, told the Journal one windy Friday in April. “But, I mean, I’m still his father, so I’m still going to come see him.”

For him, firearms are not a political issue — a gun owner himself, he said he’s not a gun control advocate nor a gun rights advocate. But he does think something needs to change, even if it’s just from parents asking more questions of their kids.

That comes from personal experience. Burson says he had heard about some of the problems at West Mesa, and regrets not asking Andrew more questions, because he doesn’t have any idea where his son would have gotten the gun he was killed with.

“I don’t think it’s the school’s fault, but I don’t know. I don’t think parents are talking to their kids about guns and accountability and responsibility. And I may be in that boat too. I don’t know,” he said. “We will never be the same … because of one moment.”