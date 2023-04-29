Top of Mind: What do you think about the idea of the city of Albuquerque moving the Unser Racing Museum into the city from Los Ranchos?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION

What do you think about the idea of the city of Albuquerque moving the Unser Racing Museum into the city from Los Ranchos?

“I like the idea of moving the Unser museum to Albuquerque. But move it the closest to Downtown on Central. Include a nice restaurant with the museum for tourists to enjoy the experience of visiting the museum. Whomever owns the museum should participate in financing the move.”

— Arnie Chavez, Albuquerque

“Let them put their own money into the museum. The Legislature already gave the Unsers money to buy the building and make renovations to open the museum. The late Rep. Ed Sandoval was the sponsor of the appropriation. No more handouts to the Unsers.”

— Arty Gallegos, Albuquerque

“The Unsers are one of the most famous names in auto racing. A first-class museum that’s well located could be a big draw for racing fans everywhere. Sound like a win-win for Albuquerque? If I choose to think positive, the answer is yes.”

— Mark Yarnelle, Albuquerque

“The Unser museum is really impressive, with lots of detailed exhibits and artworks detailing the Unsers’ legendary history. I personally think it should be moved toward Old Town and placed near the other museums. It would be an exciting addition.”

— Rene Rodriguez, Rio Rancho

“Why move the museum into a crime-infested city when it is in a nice, safe beautiful setting as it is now?”

— Tony Garcia, Gallup

“As a volunteer docent at the Unser Racing Museum, I’m constantly amazed by the number of visitors we get from around the country and, indeed, all over the world, drawn by this amazing story of four generations of racing success. Yes, we should build the new museum.”

— Duane Meneely, Albuquerque

“I think it’s a bad idea to publicly fund another small museum. We have so many more important projects to do, with a shortage of workers. The cars and other items could be housed at the Wheels Museum, which is already being established at the railyard.”

— Michelle Meaders, Albuquerque

“The Unsers did not put Albuquerque, New Mexico, on the map. Our diverse narratives of endurance and art contributions from our rich multicultural communities tell the history and legacy of the entire country. That is what should be prioritized over a single white family with a checkered past.”

— Felice Garcia, Albuquerque

“Absolutely. Select a worthy design team and site the project along Route 66. It could incorporate an open-air exhibit with all the accoutrements — start lights, checkered flag and audio playback of actual Unser racing in action. Go big. The Unsers certainly have.”

— David Keleher, Albuquerque

“I suggest moving the Unser Museum, the New Mexico United Soccer Stadium, etc., to the NM EXPO property since it is centrally located so easily accessible, and there is plenty of space and ample parking.”

— Stacy Sacco, Albuquerque

“I am totally against spending monies to buy and move the Unser museum. There is very little interest in the museum and little educational value. Monies would be better spent on existing museums to improve or update their facilities.”

— Karen Knight, Albuquerque

“I do not support this project. Al and Bobby, in separate cases, were disdainful of the law, dishonoring themselves and proper public behavior. They built their own museum, so let them continue to finance this monument to themselves without dipping into public coffers.”

— Greg Vigil, Albuquerque

“Where the museum is currently located seems off the beaten path. Moving it to where their shop was located is a good idea, but the family must be part of the discussion. As a native of Indy, the Unser family are auto racing royalty, and their feelings should be respected.”

— Richard Brown, Rio Rancho

“I think the Unser museum should be moved to Old Town where most of the other museums are located. There would be more foot traffic and it makes sense from a tourist’s perspective.”

— Michael Chirigos, Albuquerque

“I don’t know what kind of traffic/revenue an Unser Museum in ABQ would create. I doubt it’s worth the investment, and the city has much bigger problems with which to deal and to fund. It’s difficult to enjoy a racing museum when you’re hungry, uneducated and homeless.”

— Robert Trapp, Española

“There is a museum cluster in Old Town. It might also work — attract more visitors — to put it in the balloon park.”

— James Gover, Rio Rancho

“It would be a waste of taxpayers’ money. The museum is right off of Montaño Road, easily reached by any Albuquerque resident who wants to visit.”

— Michael Crews, Los Ranchos

“I think it’s great. We should be proud to have the museum relocated in Albuquerque. It’ll get more attention and be a place to take your family, too.”

— June Charles, Albuquerque

“OK, first why? Does this mean that taxpayers pay for the move? Can public monies fund this legally? We realize the achievements of the Unsers, and the fame it has brought the state and city, but why the move? I always say if it’s not broken don’t fix it.”

— George Perea, Albuquerque

“The Unser museum would be an interesting addition to a Downtown sports/entertainment zone with United and Isotopes stadiums nearby to create density and increase enthusiasm/attendance for all.”

— Kelli Cooper, Albuquerque

