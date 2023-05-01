It takes a community effort to meet New Mexicans’ nutritional needs

The importance of proper nutrition cannot be overstated. A healthy diet is imperative to one’s well-being, health and ability to prevent diseases and sickness. However, for many New Mexicans, it is not an issue of actively choosing to forego fruits, vegetables and healthy choices. Instead, it is an issue of food insecurity – a pressing problem, compounded by poverty and vast food deserts that stretch across our state.

In 2020, 12.9% of individuals in New Mexico were food insecure. In 2018, the USDA estimated 326,000 New Mexicans were food insecure.

These numbers, while heartbreaking, are not surprising. According to the U.S. Census, 18.4% of New Mexicans live in poverty. Rising costs at the grocery store and elsewhere force those in poverty to make incredibly hard choices like a roof over their head, electricity in their home, gas in their car or a healthy meal.

Believing no one should have to make such choices, Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque provides healthy meals to the homebound and food insecure. Proper nutrition can help prevent a variety of illnesses and diseases, ranging from seasonal illnesses to life-threatening conditions. Our dedication is to the most vulnerable in our state-those who are isolated, food insecure, and in need of compassion and reliability. With the help of our volunteers, we provide healthy meals and social interaction to those experiencing isolation. This human connection also allows our volunteers to notice firsthand if someone’s condition may be changing and to alert our staff that additional resources may be needed.

Many New Mexicans will soon face an additional burden with the end of the COVID Public Health Emergency, which will eliminate emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. To address the coming increase in food insecurity, we’ve launched our Million Meals campaign. With the help of a generous donation from The MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, we look to expand our services and serve one million meals over the next five years. The Molina grant will also allow us to expand our program that provides tailored meals for those who are suffering from chronic medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease and kidney failure. It’s an ambitious goal, but one we can meet with the support of partners like Molina.

We encourage all who can do so to volunteer with or donate to organizations working to meet the needs of individuals experiencing food insecurity. Together, we can build a happier, healthier New Mexico and ensure that no one goes hungry. Together, we can deliver!