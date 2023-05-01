Saving traditional New Mexico Spanish

During recent weeks I have received from several of my heritage and second language students emails, texts, Facebook posts and links to news articles in the April 9 New York Times and April 12 Santa Fe New Mexican discussing the loss of New Mexican Spanish. Unfortunately, the backstory of how or why this loss of Spanish – which has existed for 425 years in New Mexico – occurred was ignored.

Prior to and after statehood in 1912, a fierce debate emerged regarding the exclusive use of English at all educational levels – see newspapers from that period. The ensuing English-only movement contributed to the gradual loss of Spanish heritage and native languages (Taos News, April 13). As a result, Hispano and Native students, including my parents, were forced to learn English at the expense of their home languages. This led to internalized vergÃ¼enza (shame) carried by subsequent generations. In the 1980s, educational and political policies designed to weaken heritage languages re-emerged with force as the official English movement, led by Sen. S.I. Hayakawa of California and Dr. John Tanton, a Michigan ophthalmologist, environmentalist and population-control activist.

This opinion piece is based on my personal and professional experiences as a heritage language speaker, a sociolinguistic researcher and the former coordinator of the University of New Mexico’s Sabine Ulibarrí Spanish as a heritage language program.

In my formal study of Spanish at university, professors expressed disdain toward my home language with a firmly delivered, “Â¡No, no se dice! (do not say) or “Â¡Ese es un barbarismo!” (that is barbaric). This experience compelled me to research and build on immerging methodologies introduced by Guadalupe Valdés, Erlinda Gonzales-Berry and Rosaura Sánchez. These methodologies were designed to meet the needs of our students and communities that had been virtually silenced in their home language. The core of this practice is revitalization and preservation of native language, culture and traditions.

In the creation of this new methodology, I drew upon interviews I conducted, first on women’s language for my dissertation, and later from the 110 interviews I completed for the Spanish Language of Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado Linguistic Atlas. Many of the interviewees told of experiencing corporal punishment for speaking Spanish in the classroom and the playground. Their stories motivated me to create teaching practices that validate and decelerate the loss of traditional New Mexico Spanish. Thus, if we are to speak of loss of Spanish in New Mexico, we must also address the issue of maintenance. An understanding of the backstory will contribute to the revitalization of the heritage languages of our New Mexico communities.

Español, ¡Nuestra Herencia, Nuestro Tesoro! (Spanish, our heritage, our treasure!)