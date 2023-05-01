 Saving traditional New Mexico Spanish - Albuquerque Journal

Saving traditional New Mexico Spanish

By Maria Dolores Gonzales / Executive Director, Bilinguals Strategies Language Institute LLC, albuquerque

During recent weeks I have received from several of my heritage and second language students emails, texts, Facebook posts and links to news articles in the April 9 New York Times and April 12 Santa Fe New Mexican discussing the loss of New Mexican Spanish. Unfortunately, the backstory of how or why this loss of Spanish – which has existed for 425 years in New Mexico – occurred was ignored.

Prior to and after statehood in 1912, a fierce debate emerged regarding the exclusive use of English at all educational levels – see newspapers from that period. The ensuing English-only movement contributed to the gradual loss of Spanish heritage and native languages (Taos News, April 13). As a result, Hispano and Native students, including my parents, were forced to learn English at the expense of their home languages. This led to internalized vergÃ¼enza (shame) carried by subsequent generations. In the 1980s, educational and political policies designed to weaken heritage languages re-emerged with force as the official English movement, led by Sen. S.I. Hayakawa of California and Dr. John Tanton, a Michigan ophthalmologist, environmentalist and population-control activist.

This opinion piece is based on my personal and professional experiences as a heritage language speaker, a sociolinguistic researcher and the former coordinator of the University of New Mexico’s Sabine Ulibarrí Spanish as a heritage language program.

In my formal study of Spanish at university, professors expressed disdain toward my home language with a firmly delivered, “Â¡No, no se dice! (do not say) or “Â¡Ese es un barbarismo!” (that is barbaric). This experience compelled me to research and build on immerging methodologies introduced by Guadalupe Valdés, Erlinda Gonzales-Berry and Rosaura Sánchez. These methodologies were designed to meet the needs of our students and communities that had been virtually silenced in their home language. The core of this practice is revitalization and preservation of native language, culture and traditions.

In the creation of this new methodology, I drew upon interviews I conducted, first on women’s language for my dissertation, and later from the 110 interviews I completed for the Spanish Language of Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado Linguistic Atlas. Many of the interviewees told of experiencing corporal punishment for speaking Spanish in the classroom and the playground. Their stories motivated me to create teaching practices that validate and decelerate the loss of traditional New Mexico Spanish. Thus, if we are to speak of loss of Spanish in New Mexico, we must also address the issue of maintenance. An understanding of the backstory will contribute to the revitalization of the heritage languages of our New Mexico communities.

Español, ¡Nuestra Herencia, Nuestro Tesoro! (Spanish, our heritage, our treasure!)

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Saving traditional New Mexico Spanish

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Seven New Mexico nonprofits to receive grant funding at ...
From the newspaper
Last year, the event raised $218,525 ... Last year, the event raised $218,525 for four local nonprofits — breaking the organization's record for the event. But ABQCF president and CEO Randy ...
2
It takes a community effort to meet New Mexicans’ ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: The importance of proper nutrition ... OPINION: The importance of proper nutrition cannot be overstated.
3
Saving traditional New Mexico Spanish
From the newspaper
OPINION: If we are to speak ... OPINION: If we are to speak of loss of Spanish in New Mexico, we must also address the issue of language maintenance.
4
Why was California psychologist was the No. 2 prescriber ...
ABQnews Seeker
California doctor was No. 2 prescriber ... California doctor was No. 2 prescriber of Xanax, other depressants in NM
5
Forecast looks bright for New Mexico solar industry
ABQnews Seeker
The sun is rising again at ... The sun is rising again at Albuquerque-based Affordable Solar — New Mexico's largest solar construction and installation company — following a stormy year of ...
6
Bite-sized habits to improve your money-handling skills
ABQnews Seeker
Creating new, positive habits requires consistency ... Creating new, positive habits requires consistency and repetition. James Clear, author of Atomic Habits, provides many strategies for making new habits "stick." One of ...
7
Stokes on pace to be UNM's longest tenured president ...
ABQnews Seeker
Garnett Stokes, UNM's 23rd president and ... Garnett Stokes, UNM's 23rd president and the first woman to hold the post, has waded through difficult issues facing the university while gaining support.
8
When the Fed faced the menace of stagflation
ABQnews Seeker
We're witnessing a historic slow-motion battle ... We're witnessing a historic slow-motion battle between the Fed and inflation, before it metastasizes into a monster.
9
Of dark streetlights, old license plates and no car ...
ABQnews Seeker
STREETLIGHT REPORTING JUST GOT MORE COMPLICATED: ... STREETLIGHT REPORTING JUST GOT MORE COMPLICATED: After recent columns included how to report a stree ...