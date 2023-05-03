Talk of the Town: What does a baby need? An engaged mother

THE PROBLEMS of social breakdown can begin in infancy. Human babies are born with the potential to speak and become a social person, but these abilities are learned over time through ongoing interactions with the person who gives them social/emotional care. The first year a baby’s brain doubles in volume in response to how they are treated. What they experience will determine how they respond when they grow up and have their own children. Empathy begins very early. It often happens through “mirroring back.”

Mothering is a verb — an attuned responsiveness to a baby’s needs, a mother’s ability to sense the difference between hungry, tired, lonely or overstimulated, sick or in pain. Given that, a baby will develop what’s called “a secure bond of attachment.” Helicopter parenting isn’t needed. It’s being available when needed.

Babies put in commercial childcare are physically protected and fed, but their social and emotional needs often aren’t met. Usually the caregivers are taking care of too many children, often are poorly paid, their lives are in stress and they can’t give the babies the mothering care needed. It’s especially bad when the baby is a few weeks old.

Too often women are single mothers, working outside the home to support her child, in an abusive relationship or they themselves were abused as children and don’t have a sense of good parenting.

