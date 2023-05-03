 Talk of the Town: What does a baby need? An engaged mother - Albuquerque Journal

Talk of the Town: What does a baby need? An engaged mother

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

THE PROBLEMS of social breakdown can begin in infancy. Human babies are born with the potential to speak and become a social person, but these abilities are learned over time through ongoing interactions with the person who gives them social/emotional care. The first year a baby’s brain doubles in volume in response to how they are treated. What they experience will determine how they respond when they grow up and have their own children. Empathy begins very early. It often happens through “mirroring back.”

Mothering is a verb — an attuned responsiveness to a baby’s needs, a mother’s ability to sense the difference between hungry, tired, lonely or overstimulated, sick or in pain. Given that, a baby will develop what’s called “a secure bond of attachment.” Helicopter parenting isn’t needed. It’s being available when needed.

Babies put in commercial childcare are physically protected and fed, but their social and emotional needs often aren’t met. Usually the caregivers are taking care of too many children, often are poorly paid, their lives are in stress and they can’t give the babies the mothering care needed. It’s especially bad when the baby is a few weeks old.

Too often women are single mothers, working outside the home to support her child, in an abusive relationship or they themselves were abused as children and don’t have a sense of good parenting.

Daisy Swadesh, Farmington

Home » From the newspaper » Talk of the Town: What does a baby need? An engaged mother

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Increased prices, fewer donations strain New Mexico food banks. ...
ABQnews Seeker
National supply shortages and inflation are ... National supply shortages and inflation are taking a toll on local food banks, forcing them to redirect their budgets to keep afloat as they ...
2
Talk of the Town: What does a baby need? ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Babies put in commercial childcare ... OPINION: Babies put in commercial childcare are physically protected and fed, but their social and emotional needs often aren't met.
3
Bernalillo County requires an emissions inspection every two years
ABQnews Seeker
There are no vehicle safety inspections ... There are no vehicle safety inspections in New Mexico, but there are emissions inspections. Here's what you need to know.
4
Editorial: Tracking down origin of guns critical to making ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Law enforcement ... From the Editorial Board: Law enforcement must work together and track down where all these guns in schools are coming from.
5
Rocket carrying cremains crashes after launching from Spaceport America
ABQnews Seeker
An Up Aerospace rocket loaded with ... An Up Aerospace rocket loaded with NASA-financed payload experiments and the cremated ashes of paying customers failed immediately after launching Monday morning at Spaceport ...
6
Think carefully before telling boss about relocation plans
ABQnews Seeker
My employer actually has a division ... My employer actually has a division in another state that I would like to work for. What is the best process for me to ...
7
Talk of the Town: Nuclear arms, PNM merger, home ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Readers sound off on nuclear ... OPINION: Readers sound off on nuclear arms, PNM merger, home runs and governor's line-item vetoes.
8
SpeakUp!: Gov. Jerry Apodaca, nuclear weapons, Archbishop Wester, hazing ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Readers sound off on passing ... OPINION: Readers sound off on passing of Gov. Jerry Apodaca, nuclear weapons, Archbishop Wester, hazing and Edgewood abortion ban.
9
To aspiring tech entrepreneurs: Now's the time
ABQnews Seeker
So many people have opened their ... So many people have opened their networks and made countless introductions to help me feel a part of the local business network. If you ...