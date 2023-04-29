 Spring sports roundup: Lobo golfing men 3rd at MW tourney; baseball, softball win at home - Albuquerque Journal

Spring sports roundup: Lobo golfing men 3rd at MW tourney; baseball, softball win at home

By ABQJournal News Staff

TUCSON — The University of New Mexico men shot 10-under in Friday’s first round of the 2023 Mountain West Conference golf tournament at the overmatched OMNI Tucson National course. UNM, with all five players shooting par or better, is tied for third place — six shots behind leader San Diego State and four behind second-place UNLV. Matthew Watkins shot the low round of the day for the Lobos with a 4-under 68. The tourney continues Saturday and concludes Sunday.

  • In Boulder City, Nev., New Mexico State’s Garrison Smith shot an 8-under-par 64 and enjoys a two-stroke lead after one round of the Western Athletic Conference men’s golf tournament. The Aggies shot 11-under 277 and are in second place, trailing Sam Houston State by three shots.

SOFTBALL: At Lobo Softball Field, catcher Chloe Yeatts singled in Ashley Archuleta in the bottom of the eighth inning as host New Mexico (18-28, 5-13) won 4-3 over Nevada (26-15, 7-10). Game 2 of the three-game set is Saturday at 2 p.m.

BASEBALL: At Santa Ana Star Field, host UNM (20-17, 8-10) rallied from an early 9-0 deficit to win 16-10 over Fresno State (21-20, 11-11). Lenny Junior Ashby had four hits and scored three runs for the Lobos. Game two of the three-game set is Saturday at 2 p.m.

 

