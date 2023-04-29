Prep track and field: The three most impressive performances at Metros

Cibola High School’s Nic Trujillo won the boys high jump event and was boys high-point scorer at the Albuquerque Metro Championships, which concluded Friday at Nusenda Community Stadium. (Jon Austria/Journal) La Cueva High School’s Tanner Montano, right, wins the boys 100 meter dash. (Jon Austria/Journal) Albuquerque Academy’s Jamal Witter helps his team win the 4x100 relay race. (Jon Austria/Journal) Prev 1 of 3 Next

Cleveland’s boys and Albuquerque Academy’s girls won team titles Friday night at the Albuquerque Metro Track and Field Championships at Nusenda Community Stadium.

The Storm, led by the meet’s high-point athlete, Nic Trujillo (17½ points, including the high jump title Friday), easily outdistanced rival Rio Rancho (100-66). The Chargers beat La Cueva 97-64.

Here are three of the most impressive individual performances from the two-day meet:

1. DIVERSITY: Albuquerque Academy has a long and well-established tradition as one of New Mexico’s best schools for distance runners. This is true of the Chargers in the fall in cross country, and it is true in the spring in the 2-mile and 1-mile races on the track.

But on Friday, the Academy did something unique: It swept the 4×100-meter relay finals at the metro meet.

Longtime Academy coach Adam Kedge said he believed 2003 was the last time the boys accomplished a victory in this event at metros.

The girls? It’s been so long that Kedge wasn’t entirely sure when it last occurred, but believed the drought was even longer than the boys’.

The four boys who won Friday’s final (42.65 seconds) were Kene Onyia, Carter Speegle, Harper Craig and Jamal Witter.

The four girls for the Chargers (49.42 seconds) were Izzy Nguyen Spiers, Grace Erinle, Nalini Kumar and Gigi Galles.

Erinle was high point girl at metros with 19½ points; in addition to her relay work, she was the champion in the 200 and runner-up in the 100.

2. WILLIE JOHNS: The Rio Rancho High senior runs with purpose and passion, and during the month of April — including the metros — he has established himself as the top hurdler in Class 5A.

He swept the 100-meter high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles on Friday at metros. While he is attempting to break Rio Rancho’s school record in the 100, he labored a bit in the 300. And he knew it.

“That 300,” he said, smiling. “I despite that one. I’m very passionate towards that race.”

But he willed himself to the finish line Friday evening. And this is an athlete that wears his heart on his sleeve — if, you know, track athletes wore sleeves.

“I definitely believe that, whatever your mentality is, that’s how you’re gonna run,” he said.

3. GG: Circling back to Galles of Academy, she had an outstanding metro performance.

The senior, who has yet to decide on her college choice, was a champion in the long jump on Thursday, and she added the triple jump title on Friday. This, on top of her running a leg in the aforementioned 400-meter relay that won metros.

“It means a lot. It’s my last year, so I’m super excited,” Galles said. “It’s really cool to do good at this big meet.”

NOTES: Although she was easily the top qualifer in prelims in both hurdles, La Cueva’s Sima Lucero did not compete for the Bears in the finals on Friday in either event.

TRACK AND FIELD

ABQ Metro Championships

Friday — Nusenda Community Stadium

BOYS

Team: Cleveland 100, Rio Rancho 66, Albuquerque Academy 62, La Cueva 61.5, Volcano Vista 37, Sandia 32, Cibola 29, Eldorado 26, St. Pius 23.5, Albuquerque High 15.5, Hope Christian 9.5, Sandia Prep 7, Del Norte 6, Atrisco Heritage 4, Bernalillo 2, Valley 2, Manzano 1, Rio Grande 1.

Individual: 4×100—1, Albuquerque Academy, 42.65; 2, Cleveland, 42.92. 100—1, Tanner Montano, La Cueva, 10.86; 2, Traivan Williams, Rio Rancho, 10.93. 110HH—1, Willie Johns, Rio Rancho, 14.81; 2, Elijah Griego, Cleveland, 15.66. 200—1, Cruz Markham, La Cueva, 22.52; 2, Christian Maestas, Sandia, 22.52. 1,600 medley relay—1, Cleveland, 3:41.22; 2, St. Pius, 3:41.67. Triple jump—1, Fredrick Ford, Albuquerque High, 45-4; 2, Isaac Rankin, Volcano Vista, 43-3. 800—1, Caden Nunn, Cleveland, 1:57.19; 2, Nick Moore, Eldorado, 1:58.42. 300IH—1, Willie Johns, Rio Rancho, 39.51; 2, Elijah Griego, Cleveland, 39.77. 400—1, Aiden Vujevic, Sandia Prep, 50.54; 2, Jett Smith, Eldorado, 51.08. 4×200—1, La Cueva, 1:28.01; 2, Albuquerque Academy, 1:29.18. 1,600—1, Skyler Galbraith, Rio Rancho, 4:33.63; 2, Spencer Gilbertson, La Cueva, 4:35.26. Discus—1, Reuben Johnson, Cibola, 161-0; 2, Strat Shufelt, Cleveland, 150-4. High jump—1, Nic Trujillo, 6-4; 2, Sam James, Albuquerque Academy, 6-2. 4×400—1, Cleveland, 3:26.75; 2, Eldorado, 3:27.37.

GIRLS

Team (through 19 events; discus not yet scored): Albuquerque Academy 97, La Cueva 60, Volcano Vista 48.5, Rio Rancho 44.5, Sandia 38, Cleveland 37, Eldorado 34, Cibola 31, Albuquerque High 22, Hope Christian 15, St. Pius 11, Atrisco Heritage 10, Highland 8, Sandia Prep 4, Valley 3.

Individual: 4×100—1, Albuquerque Academy, 49.42; 2, La Cueva, 49.81. 100—1, Addisyn Leeds, Rio Rancho, 12.63; 2, Grace Erinle, Albuquerque Academy, 12.71. 100HH—1, Gabriela Domenici, Sandia, 16.19; 2, Hayden Saul, Hope Christian, 16.72. 200—1, Grace Erinle, Albuquerque Academy, 26.24; 2, Kailey Centers, Sandia, 26.68. 1,600 medley relay—1, Albuquerque Academy, 4:26.89; 2, Volcano Vista, 4:28.79. 800—1, Dani Figueroa, Albuquerque High, 2:24.23; 2, Ellie Suo-Anttila, Eldorado, 2:26.56. 300IH—1, Trinity Short, Cibola, 46.78; 2, Kilie Smith, La Cueva, 48.13. Triple jump—1, Gigi Galles, Albuquerque Academy, 35-8; 2, Isabella Romero, Albuquerque Academy, 35-6. Pole vault—1, Kaili Roosild, Eldorado, 10-0; 2, Abby McGee, Rio Rancho, 8-0. 400—1, Kaelynn Ashley, Albuquerque High, 1:01.09; 2, Tatiana Magallanes, Atrisco Heritage, 1:01.11. 4×200—1, Albuquerque Academy, 1:44.93; 2, Sandia, 1:46.89. 1,600—1, Anna Hastings, Albuquerque Academy, 5:11.57; 2, Leah Futey, Cleveland, 5:17.98. 4×400—1, Volcano Vista, 4:14.30; 2, La Cueva, 4:17.04. Discus—1, Jaylee Gandert, Cleveland, 122-2; 2, Sterling Glenn, Rio Rancho, 120-3.

Thursday’s results

BOYS

Individual: 3,200—1, Steven West, Sandia, 9:39.83; 2, Thomas Croshaw, Volcano Vista, 10:09.79. Javelin—1, Isaac Medrano, Cleveland, 158-0; 2, Franklin Rambo, Albuquerque Academy, 153-5. Pole vault—1, Grant Vlaun, La Cueva, 11-6; 2, Mack Cash, Cibola, 11-0. Long jump—1, Tanner Montano, La Cueva, 22-8 1/4; 2, Joaquin Higuera, Sandia, 22-0 1/4. 4×800—1, St. Pius, 8:14.89; 2, Albuquerque Academy, 8:18.58.

GIRLS

Individual: 3,200—1, Leah Futey, Cleveland, 11:56.69; 2, Dani Figueroa, Albuquerque High, 12:01.22. High jump—1, Keira Vlaun, La Cueva, 5-2; 2, Antonia Pilar-McCulley, Sandia, 4-10. Long jump—1, Gigi Galles, Albuquerque Academy, 17-8; 2, Grace Erinle, Albuquerque Academy, 17-7. Shot put—1, Sterling Glenn, Rio Rancho, 40-3; 2, Samonne Cauley, Eldorado, 35-2. Javelin—1, Jaylee Gandert, Cleveland, 122-8; 2, Asianna Benalli, Atrisco Heritage, 114-2. 4×800—1, Albuquerque Academy, 10:01.23; 2, La Cueva, 10:02.42.