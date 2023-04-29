Orange County at New Mexico United: These are the key players

Saturday, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming), Estrella TV

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orange County (1-3-3): The player New Mexico’s defenders will undoubtedly be watching is OCSC forward Milan Iloski, one of the USL Championship’s most prolific scorers. Iloski won the league’s Golden Boot

award last season with 22 goals and is off and rolling again in 2023. He leads Orange County with three goals, 18 shots (second in the league) and nine chances created. Iloski is the focal point but has help on the attacking front. Forward Emil Nielsen has two goals on just four shots, while midfielder Dillon Powers and defender Brent Richards have six chances created apiece. Orange County’s defense has been suspect at times, conceding 10 goals, tied for the third-highest total in the league. Primary goalkeeper Cody Cropper has seven 11 saves and seven goals allowed in six appearances.

New Mexico (1-3-1): United built some needed momentum in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 2-1 U.S. Open Cup win over Phoenix, but consistency remains elusive. NMU’s attack looked dominant at times versus Phoenix, generating 17 shots and numerous quality chances. On the flip side, New Mexico was on its heels for a 20-minute stretch in the second half when short-handed Rising FC scored a tying goal. Midfielder Daniel Bruce was a force against Phoenix, collapsing the defense with lengthy runs before suffering an arm injury on an awkard fall. Bruce’s availability for Saturday is uncertain. If he can’t go, midfielders Harry Swartz, Justin Portillo and Sergio Rivas will look to pick up the creative slack. Forwards Greg Hurst and Josh Dolling broke through with much-needed goals against Phoenix.

NOTEWORTHY: United forward Alex Waggoner made his first start and home debut against Phoenix. The Santa Fe High School senior, who is with the club on an academy contract, did not score but held his own, creating a pair of solid scoring chances before leaving for a second-half substitute. … NMU’s Chris Wehan, who played for Orange County in 2021 and scored a goal against his former team last season, is unlikely to get an opportunity Saturday. Wehan has been on the injured list with a lower body issue.