 Orange County at New Mexico United: These are the key players - Albuquerque Journal

Orange County at New Mexico United: These are the key players

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Saturday, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming), Estrella TV

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orange County (1-3-3): The player New Mexico’s defenders will undoubtedly be watching is OCSC forward Milan Iloski, one of the USL Championship’s most prolific scorers. Iloski won the league’s Golden Boot

Milan Iloski of Orange County SC (Courtesy of USL Soccer)

award last season with 22 goals and is off and rolling again in 2023. He leads Orange County with three goals, 18 shots (second in the league) and nine chances created. Iloski is the focal point but has help on the attacking front. Forward Emil Nielsen has two goals on just four shots, while midfielder Dillon Powers and defender Brent Richards have six chances created apiece. Orange County’s defense has been suspect at times, conceding 10 goals, tied for the third-highest total in the league. Primary goalkeeper Cody Cropper has seven 11 saves and seven goals allowed in six appearances.

New Mexico (1-3-1): United built some needed momentum in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 2-1 U.S. Open Cup win over Phoenix, but consistency remains elusive. NMU’s attack looked dominant at times versus Phoenix, generating 17 shots and numerous quality chances. On the flip side, New Mexico was on its heels for a 20-minute stretch in the second half when short-handed Rising FC scored a tying goal. Midfielder Daniel Bruce was a force against Phoenix, collapsing the defense with lengthy runs before suffering an arm injury on an awkard fall. Bruce’s availability for Saturday is uncertain. If he can’t go, midfielders Harry Swartz, Justin Portillo and Sergio Rivas will look to pick up the creative slack. Forwards Greg Hurst and Josh Dolling broke through with much-needed goals against Phoenix.

NOTEWORTHY: United forward Alex Waggoner made his first start and home debut against Phoenix. The Santa Fe High School senior, who is with the club on an academy contract, did not score but held his own, creating a pair of solid scoring chances before leaving for a second-half substitute. … NMU’s Chris Wehan, who played for Orange County in 2021 and scored a goal against his former team last season, is unlikely to get an opportunity Saturday. Wehan has been on the injured list with a lower body issue.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Orange County at New Mexico United: These are the key players

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Orange County at New Mexico United: These are the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Saturday, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ ... Saturday, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming), Estrella TV PLAYERS TO WATCH Orange County (1-3-3): The player New Mexico's defenders will undoubtedly be watching ...
2
Prep track and field: The three most impressive performances ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cleveland's boys and Albuquerque Academy's girls ... Cleveland's boys and Albuquerque Academy's girls won team titles Friday night at the Albuquerque Metro Track and Field Championships at Nusenda Community Stadium.
3
Remembering Penny: Classmates raise money to help the family ...
ABQnews Seeker
Classmates of a girl fatally injured ... Classmates of a girl fatally injured in a March 27 crash held a fundraiser Friday to raise money for the girl's family.
4
'Ready to rock the house here': Largest powwow draws ...
ABQnews Seeker
The annual Gathering of Nations kicked ... The annual Gathering of Nations kicked off with a colorful procession of Native American and Indigenous dancers from around the world.
5
Gov to add anti-hazing to 2024 agenda
ABQnews Seeker
Two universities in New Mexico face ... Two universities in New Mexico face allegations of sexual abuse. Now the governor will ask lawmakers to pass an anti-hazing law.
6
As a NM legal showdown over local anti-abortion ordinances ...
ABQnews Seeker
The legal fight over anti-abortion ordinances ... The legal fight over anti-abortion ordinances enacted by a growing number of New Mexico cities and counties is drawing a crowd of willing litigants. ...
7
Politicians tell Forest Service: Do more to fight wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Lawmakers from ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Lawmakers from several western states want the U.S. Forest Service to do more to address a wildfire crisis that they ...
8
Officials announce new Case Catcher technology
ABQnews Seeker
The digital tool, called Case Catcher, ... The digital tool, called Case Catcher, allows police the ability to upload and share evidence and discovery material, and for the District Attorney's Office ...
9
Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson lead 'Duster,' filming in NM
ABQnews Seeker
J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan are ... J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan are heavy hitters in the film and TV industry. The pair have teamed up for the TV series, 'Duster,' ...