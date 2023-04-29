 United hosts Orange County SC on Saturday: Here's what to watch - Albuquerque Journal

United hosts Orange County SC on Saturday: Here’s what to watch

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

 

April 2023 has been a strange month for New Mexico United.

How so, you ask? Look no further than the weather report.

After playing a balmy March opener in Miami, United played a pair of calm West Coast matches in April along with one in a frigid Rio Rancho windstorm and another that ended in light snowfall in Colorado Springs.

Fortunately, conditions are expected to be mild for Saturday’s April finale against Orange County SC at Isotopes Park.

April has been erratic for NMU in terms of success as well.

On the upside, United won two U.S. Open Cup matches and is one of just eight USL Championship clubs still alive in the high-profile tournament.

On the downside, New Mexico has yet to win a USLC match during April (0-3-1) and has picked up just one point this month in the Western Conference standings.

Either way, United would love to send April packing on a positive note. Here are five things for fans to ponder when NMU (1-3-1) hosts OCSC (1-3-3).

TASTY HOME COOKING? Open Cup matches included, United has thus far accomplished its goal of playing better at home this season. NMU is 2-0-1 in New Mexico, 1-3-0 on the road.

Those trends will be tested against Orange County, which is 1-0-1 in previous appearances at Isotopes Park. Oddly, United has fared better (1-0-1) against OCSC in California.

⋄ NO TIME TO CELEBRATE: United coach Zach Prince was quick to turn the page after Wednesday’s Open Cup win over Phoenix.

“I’ll start watching Orange County tonight,” Prince said during a postgame media conference. “Our assistant coaches have done some scouting on them already, but it’s a quick turnaround.”

There’s no preparation edge for Orange County, which lost a 3-1 Open Cup match to the MLS Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

⋄ ILOSKI, ILOSKI, ILOSKI: OCSC forward Milan Iloski has been an unqualified pest for United. He scored in both matches against New Mexico last season – both goals coming in second-half stoppage time. The first gave Orange County a 1-1 draw, while United held on for a 2-1 win in the rematch.

“He’s a really good player and he scores a lot of goals,” Prince said. “We’ve got to find a way to keep him quiet.”

Iloski’s older brother, Eric, also plays for OCSC as a midfielder, and soccer has long been an Iloski family affair. Milan, Eric and older brother Brian were college teammates at UCLA.

⋄ SWEET REDEMPTION: United forward Josh Dolling was glad to get another shot after sending an opportunity sailing over the crossbar in NMU’s 2-1 loss at Colorado Springs last Saturday. He netted a late game winner Wednesday against Phoenix.

“I missed one with my left foot over the weekend, which I wasn’t happy about,” Dolling said after Wednesday’s win. “I’d like to have that one back. So when the ball fell to my left foot I was like, ‘Go on, I’ll have it again.’ Great night getting the win. We all needed that.”

⋄ COULD BE WORSE: Midfielder Daniel Bruce was not delighted when he had to leave Wednesday’s match in the second half with an arm injury. Bruce arrived at the postgame media conference with his right arm splinted and wrapped. He shrugged when asked about it.

“I’ve fallen like that dozens of times and never had an injury,” he said. “At least it’s only my arm and not my leg.”

SATURDAY: Orange County SC at New Mexico United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming), Estrella TV

 

United midfielder Daniel Bruce (25), shown in action April 15 vs. San Diego Loyal FC, hurt his arm earlier this week, but doesn’t seem worried about it heading into Saturday’s home game vs. Orange County SC. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

 

