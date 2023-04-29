UNM’s Jerrick Reed II drafted by the Seattle Seahawks

Former New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 198th pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Over four seasons at UNM, the Olive Branch, Mississippi native tallied 163 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions and one touchdown. Reed was the team’s second-leading tackler in 2022 with 94 tackles, 11 pass break-ups and one interception en route to earning New Mexico’s Bill Brannin award, annually given to the team’s MVP.

He is the first Lobo taken in the NFL Draft since kicker Jason Sanders was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and the most recent defensive player selected since DeAndre Wright went to the New York Giants in 2009.

Futher comments and information will be added to this story.