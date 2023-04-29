White Sands Missile Range employee charged in death of transgender woman

A White Sands Missile Range employee has been arrested in the fatal shooting a transgender woman in 2021 at her Albuquerque home.

Sadou Maiga, 39, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the Dec. 29, 2021, death of Nicholas Turrietta, who went by Nikki and identified as a woman.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said U.S. Marshals were going to arrest Maiga but he turned himself in Thursday and “declined to provide a statement.”

He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Maiga’s family declined to comment and his attorney could not be reached Saturday.

White Sands Missile Range staff told police, according to court records, that Maiga is employed as an IT specialist and was previously a security guard.

White Sands Missile Range did not respond to questions and a request for comment.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Maiga until trial, saying he “exhibited a clear lack of value for the lives of others and is a perilous danger to everyone.”

Jennifer Struck, Turrietta’s aunt, said, “We’re not as happy as we thought we would be,” noting that it is just the beginning of the judicial process.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions with this arrest,” she said. “I’m glad they were able to work the case — it’s been a long road — and they stuck to it.”

Out of the 110 homicides in 2021, Struck said she was glad Turrietta wasn’t “on the bottom of a pile.”

In the time since Turrietta’s death, friends had regularly posted on her Facebook page, sharing memories, saying they miss her and seeking justice.

On Thursday, someone posted a story about Sadou’s arrest, writing “I hope this helps you” with a blue heart emoji. Another friend responded, “I’m crying (right now) because I thought they didn’t care.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded on Dec. 31, 2021, around 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Maggies NE after a friend reported they could see Turrietta unconscious inside. Officers found Turrietta and determined she had been shot once in the back of the head.

Police found a .40 caliber bullet casing near her body and a men’s reflective safety jacket on a chair. Turrietta’s phone was missing and police learned it had been taken to Socorro and eventually left in a rural area near Los Lunas.

A friend of Turrietta’s told police she had recently been talking to a man named James. Relatives told police an “army guy” named James had broken into Turrietta’s home months earlier.

Police found TextNow account messages that showed Turrietta met another person on Dec. 28 and the two spent the night together. The next morning Turrietta messaged the person asking what they had wanted on their burrito.

Police said it was the last message between the two, noting Turrietta and the person had previously messaged each other 155 times in December. Detectives discovered many, but not all, of the messages had been deleted.

Police learned the person had messaged another transgender person days before Turrietta’s death, that suggested they were meeting for sex. Detectives traced the number to a fake email of “James Peppers,” with Maiga’s number listed as a recovery number.

Police learned Maiga had called Turrietta three times the morning of Dec. 29, as Turrietta was reportedly getting burritos. Detectives believe Turrietta was killed sometime in the next several hours as her phone traveled to Socorro by 6:30 p.m.

The phone then reportedly returned to Albuquerque on Dec. 31, hours after Turrietta’s body was found, and was left near Los Lunas. Police learned Maiga drove a white car similar to one seen outside Turrietta’s home in the days before the homicide.

Detectives reportedly never found Turrietta’s phone.

An arrest warrant was filed for Maiga on April 12.