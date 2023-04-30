Prep spring sports: Who finished strong on Saturday as playoffs are next

Roughly 8½ months after the first regular-season games on the 2022-23 prep sports calendar, Saturday marked the final day of regular season activity around New Mexico.

State tournament brackets in baseball, softball and tennis will all be revealed on Sunday. Postseasons in all five spring sports will unfold over the next 13 days, starting with individual tennis on Wednesday.

But first, there were some pieces of business that needed to be finished on Saturday in baseball and softball.

Albuquerque High scored 28 runs, 14 in each game, in a doubleheader sweep of visiting Los Lunas. The scores were 14-9 and 14-7 as AHS clinched the District 5-5A championship.

AHS clubbed nine home runs in the two victories.

Bulldogs senior Jazmyn Griego slugged her 19th of the season in the opener for AHS (21-5, 10-0). That’s the number she finished at for the day, one behind her friend and club teammate Jalyn Montes of Cibola, who for now holds the state’s single-season home run mark. Each has at least one postseason game next week.

Albuquerque High and the Tigers were tied 7-7 in the bottom of the fourth inning in Game 1. Angela Russell hit a two-run homer to put the Bulldogs ahead for good. Liana Salinas hit two homers in Game 1.

AHS put the game away with four runs in the sixth.

The Bulldogs hit four more home runs in Game 2, two of them from freshman Raquel Waldrop. AHS finished with 56 home runs in the regular season.

In District 2-5A, La Cueva won the regular season title — by a single run in a tiebreaker with Piedra Vista. Both finished with 9-1 league records after each swept season-ending doubleheaders. La Cueva won two against Eldorado, while Piedra Vista took a pair from Farmington.

When La Cueva and Piedra Vista met in the regular season, the Panthers beat the Bears 3-2 but lost the second game 9-7 in extra innings.

Volcano Vista clinched the District 1-5A title earlier in the week; the Hawks get the edge on Cibola due to a pair of head-to-head victories (20-17 and 17-15). Although, the Hawks had to forfeit their final game, Friday to Rio Rancho, because they already had played the maximum 26 games permitted.

Albuquerque Academy (6-4A) and St. Pius (5-4A) were district champs in Class 4A.

In baseball on Saturday, La Cueva closed out 10-0 in 2-5A, sweeping Eldorado 9-1 and 4-2. The Bears last week clinched the 2-5A title. Rio Grande (5-5A) and Rio Rancho (1-5A) also had clinched the regular season in their leagues within the last week.

Rio Rancho’s 20-game baseball winning streak was snapped Friday by Volcano Vista, 3-2, although the Rams (22-2-2) are still certain to be the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A tournament. The Hawks and Cleveland should also earn top-five seeds for the playoffs, which in 5A begin on Friday.

Valley (6-4A) and Grants (5-4A) went 8-0 in their districts.

Sandia Prep locked up the District 4/5-3A crown on Saturday against Dexter, taking a pair from the Demons. The Sundevils edged New Mexico Military for the title, largely because Sandia Prep won a pair of one-run games from NMMI in mid-April.