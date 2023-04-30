 Sports Speak Up! On troubles at New Mexico State, Eastern New Mexico, and NIL - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! On troubles at New Mexico State, Eastern New Mexico, and NIL

By ABQJournal News Staff

RUMOR HAS IT That next season’s rally cry for NMSU’s Pistol Pete will change to “Guns down and assume the position!”

— Not My State University

SO NOW I’M reading about another AD (one of our own, nonetheless) who failed to react to claims of sexual exploitation on the women’s basketball team. Unbelievable! Can I now expect to hear the ENMU President has extended Paul Weir’s contract along with a hefty pay increase?

— Bob, UNM Area

IT WILL BE interesting to see if “Clink of the Highest Coin” aka 505 Sports Venture Foundation has any bearing on the outcome of this year’s Lobo football season. You need to ask the question: Has AD Eddie Nunez ever considered a coaches competency and the moral obligation of winning fair and square?

— North Valley Wally

SOME SUBMISSIONS to this column seem to assert that UNM is somehow responsible for NIL. This change was ushered by a Supreme Court decision. Yes, Virginia, that Supreme Court: of the United States of America. Now, we can all be like a guy from the north valley who is Garth Algar reincarnated “We fear change”,….or, we can embrace the new era and support Kurt Roth and SVF505. I have already put my money where my mouth is. Some others need to do the same.

— Rudy the Attorney

WHEN JRM submitted their comment, I’m sure it was a typo. Instead of saying it was time to end the NM United experiment, they really meant it was time to end the UNM football experiment. Right?

— Joe, ABQ

UNM ATHLETES are leaving via the transfer portal in alarming numbers. Rats leaving a sinking ship?

— Hoosier Hick Rick

