Spring sports roundup: Lobos, Aggies in golf title contention; UNM baseball blasts seven homers in win

By Journal Staff Report

UNM’s Albert Boneta, shown in action from last September in the Tucker Intercollegiate, is leading the Lobos through two rounds at the Mountain West Conference Championship. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

New Mexico and New Mexico State are in contention for men’s golf conference titles heading into their final round on Sunday.

In Tucson, the Lobos shot 13-under during the second round to move up one spot to second place at 23-under in the 11-team Mountain West Championship, being played at OMNI Tucson National. New Mexico is nine shots behind San Diego State, the 36-hole leader at 32-under. UNLV is third at 21-under and Colorado State is fourth at 15-under.

The Lobos were led on Saturday by Albert Boneta, who tied his low round of the season with a 7-under 65 and is tied for second at 9-under, one shot off the lead. Bastien Amat (tied for 12th at 5-under), Brandon Shong (tied for 16th, 3-under) and Carson Herron (tied for 23rd, 2-under) all shot 2-under 70 on Saturday. Matthew Watkins rounded out the lineup with a 75 on Saturday (tied for 26th, 1-under).

“Another really good round from the guys today,” said UNM coach Glen Millican. “It was a big-time round by Boneta and very solid play from everyone else. We put ourselves in position headed into the final round.”

• In Boulder City, Nevada, New Mexico State and Grand Canyon are tied for the lead at the Western Athletic Conference Championship with 23-under 553s. Aggie Garrison Smith is at 15-under after shooting a 7-under 65 on Saturday. He leads by five strokes.

The Aggies’ other scorers: Javier Delgadillo (138, 6-under, tied for fourth); Aidan Thomas (142, 2-under, tied for 20th); Alexandre Bauduin (144, even par, tied for 28th); and Joseph Robson (149, 5-over, tied for 53rd).

The Aggies are seeking their eighth men’s title in their WAC swan song. Next year, they will be in Conference USA.

BASEBALL: At Santa Ana Star Field, Justin Olson blasted three of the host Lobos’ season-high seven home runs in a 17-7 rout of Mountain West opponent Fresno State. The Lobos (21-17, 9-10) go for the sweep of the three-game series vs. the Bulldogs (21-21, 11-12) on Sunday at noon.

UNM also got home runs from Reed Spenrath – his 14th, putting him one behind Mountain West leader, Air Force’s Jay Thomason who has 15 – Lenny Junior Ashby, Braydon Runion and Kyle Smith.

Olson had eight RBIs Saturday.

The offensive onslaught made a winner of starter Tristin Lively (6-2), who gave up seven runs on 10 hits in 51/3 innings. The game’s most effective pitcher was Lobo Jaren Jackson, who earned his first save by closing with three scoreless innings. It was his second relief appearance in 38 collegiate outings.

UNM’s single-game record for home runs is 10, set on March 30, 1999 against New Mexico State.

• In Las Cruces, the Aggies (11-27, 8-15 WAC) had more home runs (four) than strikeouts (three) in a 21-9 pasting of Sacramento State (22-21, 8-12), which evened their series at a game. The rubber match is noon Sunday at Presley Askew Field.

Preston Godfrey homered and drove in five runs while Hunter Antillon drove in four more for NMSU.

SOFTBALL: At Lobo Field, New Mexico (19-28, 6-13) earned a Senior Day – and series – win against Nevada (26-16, 7-11) on Saturday, 6-3.

The Lobos, who won the opener Friday, go for the three-game sweep Sunday at 11 a.m.

UNM had 10 hits and a solid performance from starting pitcher Taylor Snow, who shut out Nevada on four hits through five innings.

Rachael Hathoot tripled and scored twice in a 2-for-3 performance from the leadoff spot. Nevada’s runs came in the seventh on a three-run, pinch-hit homer by Gabby Herrera.

• In Nacogdoches, Texas, New Mexico State (19-23) lost twice to Stephen F. Austin (24-21), 2-1 and 4-3. NMSU is back at home next weekend hosting Abilene Christian for their final series and will honor seniors Kayla Bowen, Gabby Aragon and Felicia De La Torre.

