United handles Orange County SC 3-1

Turquoise is starting to become a thing for New Mexico United.

Sporting alternate turquoise jerseys, United put on a fan-pleasing performance in a 3-1 victory over Orange County SC at Isotopes Park on Saturday night.

Greg Hurst scored two goals for United, Sergio Rivas had one, and Josh Dolling made a bit of club history by setting up all three. Dolling became the first NMU player and the 25th in USL Championship history to register three assists in a match.

Oddly enough, New Mexico (2-3-1) entered the match as the only USLC club without an assist in league play this season. Dolling more than made up for it with three outstanding feeds, giving an announced crowd of 10,048 plenty to cheer about.

United also overcame some adversity after Orange County (1-4-3) tied the score with an own goal in the 59th minute. Hurst cashed in his second tally four minutes later, and Rivas put the win away with his first goal of the season.

The night could hardly have been more ideal for United fans, with mild temperatures, no wind and an energized home club looking to win at home for the second time in four days. NMU also edged Phoenix Rising 2-1 in a U.S, Open Cup contest Wednesday.

A common thread was the turquoise jerseys New Mexico wore for both of the week’s matches. NMU, which typically sports yellow-and-black uniforms, is 3-0-0 in turquoise this season.

The uniform choice made for a colorful evening Saturday, as the visitors wore bright orange jerseys. The teams also provided fans with plenty of action, combining for 24 shots, nine on goal.

United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis was a difference-maker, coming up with four saves on some quality OCSC attempts.

Neither team mounted much of a threat early, but New Mexico capitalized on its first significant scoring chance. Dolling collected a high ball in the center of the field and dropped it to Hurst as he broke through the defense. Hurst blasted his one-on-one shot past OCSC goalkeeper Cody Cropper for a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

It remained 1-0 until the second half, when a bit of good fortune helped Orange County even the score. Tambakis turned aside a hard shot by Lasse Nielsen, but the ball then bounced off Josh Suggs’ head and into the net.

The 1-1 score did not last long.

Dolling threaded a lead pass between an OCSC defenders legs that hit Hurst in stride heading into the penalty area. Hurst punched home his second goal of the match and third of the week to put United back in front 2-1 in the 63rd minute.

Dolling wasn’t done. In the 74th minute, he sent a well-placed pass to Rivas on the left wing. Rivas blistered a shot past Cropper to make it 3-1 and give New Mexico a rare cushion.

United finished with a 14-10 shot advantage (5-4 in shots on goal) and had 60% of the game’s possession.

NMU will visit Rio Grande Valley FC on Friday, returning home to face Monterey Bay FC on May 13.

NOTE: Midfielder Daniel Bruce was not in uniform after injuring his right arm in Wednesday’s win. Details on his prognosis were not immediately available.

NEW MEXICO UNITED 3,

ORANGE COUNTY SC 1

Orange County 0 1 — 1

New Mexico 1 2 — 3

Scoring: NM,22nd, Greg Hurst (Josh Dolling); OC, 59th, Josh Suggs (own goal); NM, 63rd, Hurst (Dolling); NM, 74th, Sergio Rivas (Dolling). Shots: NM 14, OC 10. Shots on goal: NM 5, OC 4. Corner kicks: NM 4, OC 0. Goalkeeper saves: NM (Alex Tambakis) 4, OC (Cody Cropper) 2. Records: NM 2-3-1, OC 1-4-3.

Friday

New Mexico United at Rio Grande Valley FC, 6 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming)