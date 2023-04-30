A front-row seat to watching the world change: Retiring Albuquerque Journal managing editor shares what he’s learned.

It was the fall of 1968 when I first became an editor, and pretty much like everything during those scuffling years of Vietnam, hippies and cultural revolution, my tenure started with controversy.

The newspaper was called The Voice of the Panther and its symbol was a fierce-looking black panther on the prowl. I was in eighth grade.

Somebody at John Adams Middle School – a parent or staff member, I never knew – decided people might confuse our little publication with this new newspaper in Oakland, California, published by THE Black Panthers.

True, their panther symbol looked a lot like ours – but we had it first. And their paper cost 25 cents, while ours was just a nickel.

The Black Panther publication was a way for the party to promote its ideology and agendas, while The Voice of the Panther was filled with paragraph-long profiles of students and teachers, the latest on hallway romance and Mike Watson’s “Coach Hill Comics,” which poked fun at our teachers.

Anyway, the adults made us come up with a new name and in a fit of teenage smart-alecky rebellion, we came up with The Pink Panther. The cartoon character became our logo, so not even J. Edgar Hoover would mistake us for those Oakland guys.

The name lasted one year before the adults – who hated it – changed it to La Voz de la Pantera. Apparently they didn’t think the Black Panthers spoke Spanish.

I moved on and there were now stories to write for the Mustang World at West Mesa High School and the Daily Lobo at the University of New Mexico before I headed into a career in daily journalism that lasted 45 years in Missouri, California and New Mexico – 27 of them at the Albuquerque Journal, where I had interned back in 1977.

Over the decades I met people and visited locations I still don’t believe. I often felt like Chance the gardener in the movie “Being There,” bumbling my way from opportunity to opportunity.

The people included presidents and astronauts; actors, authors, artists and musicians with names like Lauren Bacall, Ray Bradbury, Larry Bell and Jeff Beck; even King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

I was invited to the White House more than once; attended a Pentagon briefing when ground fighting began in the Gulf War; toured Israel’s border wall with the general who built it; and interviewed an old man who survived the Depression bare-knuckle fighting in New Mexico and Colorado.

I was among a panel in the Roosevelt Room of the White House discussing border issues with President George W. Bush exactly one week before the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

As Dr. Seuss said, “Oh, the places you’ll go!”

Anyway, if this train of thought is to lead anywhere, it is to say that my last day of gainful employment was Friday. I have retired.

So, you might rightfully be thinking, who cares? The same way I would have questioned it if I were editing this piece as managing editor of the Journal.

Good question, I admit. But since this is likely the last chance I will have to remove my objectivity cap and put on my subjectivity fedora, I’ll take it.

There has been a new wave of change going on in our society and culture that to me is a much bigger worry than the one I lived through in 1968, and scarier for many reasons.

True debate seems to be dead. Politics has become polemics. The internet has made it very easy to try to destroy anyone with whom you disagree. And people seem to be OK with very short bursts of thought, rather than deep dives into important issues.

In the midst of all this, trust in institutions seems to be at an all time low, including for journalism.

A survey early this year by Gallup and the Knight Foundation found that only 25% of respondents agreed with the statement that national news organizations do not intend to mislead. And 55% of respondents said there was a great deal of political bias in coverage.

(I must say that Bush did not require us to present our questions in advance, as has been claimed about the current administration. In those days we would not have complied. Whatever.)

But what about local journalism? Only 32% said they pay a great deal of attention to local news, compared with 56% in early 2020.

This is really troubling. Done right, with objectivity foremost, local journalism lets the public know how the elected officials are doing with the money we give them; how well our children are being educated; how the needs of the needy are being met; how safe it is to go outside. It informs and entertains.

And it is necessary.

In 1787, Thomas Jefferson famously wrote: “… Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers & be capable of reading them.”

I leave the Journal proud of the staff and confident in their ability to separate fact from opinion as they commit themselves to their watchdog role.

I humbly invite you to support the work that is being done for all of us – every man and woman “capable of reading.”

Finally, I hope John Adams still has a school newspaper, whatever it’s called.

UpFront is a Journal news and opinion column.