 Six-run 7th propels host Round Rock over Isotopes - Albuquerque Journal

Six-run 7th propels host Round Rock over Isotopes

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES SUNDAY: At Round Rock

12:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes TBD vs. Express TBD

SATURDAY: Round Rock scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then held off the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-8 on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. (Box score, updated Pacific Coast League standings)

Greyson Greiner doubled and hit a two-run home run for Albuquerque, and that was one of three homers the Isotopes hit in the loss. Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero also went deep; Montero’s shot cut the deficit to 9-8 with one out in the ninth inning.

TRANSACTIONS: The parent Colorado Rockies activated OF Randal Grichuk, who had been with the Isotopes on a rehab assignment. RHP Tommy Doyle also was assigned to Albuquerque’s roster.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.

 

 

