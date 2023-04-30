 Postgame reaction: United building chemistry, confidence - Albuquerque Journal

Postgame reaction: United building chemistry, confidence

By Ken Sickenger/Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico United’s Greg Hurst, celebrates with teammates Sergio Rivas, left, and Josh Suggs after scoring the first goal, during the first half of Saturday’s game against Orange County Soccer Club at Isotopes Park. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

It’s reasonable to say that a week at home did wonders for New Mexico United.

A frustrating 2-1 loss at Colorado Springs on April 22 put United in a decidedly uncomfortable spot, tied for last place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference and separated by more than a month from its last win over a USLC opponent.
Two home dates in a four-day span dramatically changed the club’s outlook. United defeated rival Phoenix Rising on Wednesday to advance to round four of the U.S. Open Cup and backed it up with a 3-1 USLC victory over Orange County SC on Saturday.
Both wins came in front of raucous crowds at Isotopes Park and United players were quick to credit the fans for helping them build confidence, chemistry and some needed momentum for Friday’s upcoming road match at Rio Grande Valley FC.
“People always talk about the culture here and the fans, but you don’t really understand until you play here,” said first-year United forward Greg Hurst, who scored a goal Wednesday and two more in Saturday’s win.
“(Saturday) the fans didn’t let us get down after we gave up the tying goal,” Hurst added. “They kept us up, and the feeling and energy they give us when we score is unbelievable. I love it.”
Here are more postgame reactions to Saturday night’s victory.

 

Josh Dolling, on scoring the go-ahead goal Wednesday and posting a club-record three assists Saturday: “It’s just getting used to our team, the players around me and the system we’re playing in. It can take a little while to adapt but now we’re stringing minutes together and getting our confidence going.”

 

Coach Zach Prince on the duo of Hurst and Dolling: “Your starting to see more interchange between these two as they get more familiar with each other. It’s great. The more they play together, they harder they’re going to be to handle.”

 

Defender Kalen Ryden on getting consecutive wins at home: “Wednesday and (Saturday) are extremely good for us and our confidence. I think these were our best performances of the season and to get them in front of our fans is that much better. Now we’ve got to keep working and keep getting better.”

 

Prince on his team’s performance Saturday: “I’m really happy with our attention to the game. We were aggressive the entire night, fought for each other, it was a complete team effort.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Postgame reaction: United building chemistry, confidence

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
A front-row seat to watching the world change: Retiring ...
ABQnews Seeker
Journal Managing Editor Dan Herrera reflects ... Journal Managing Editor Dan Herrera reflects on the highlights of his career in journalism as he retires
2
Postgame reaction: United building chemistry, confidence
ABQnews Seeker
It's reasonable to say that a ... It's reasonable to say that a week at home did wonders for New Mexico United. A frustrating 2-1 loss at Colorado Springs on April ...
3
Former Lobos soccer coach Fishbein returns from India, happier ...
ABQnews Seeker
The former University of New Mexico ... The former University of New Mexico men's soccer coach recently came home to Albuquerque lighter and leaner still after 15 months in India – ...
4
Spring sports roundup: Lobos, Aggies in golf title contention; ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico and New Mexico State ... New Mexico and New Mexico State are in contention for men's golf conference titles heading into thei ...
5
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of ...
ABQnews Seeker
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- A Texas ... CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- A Texas man went next door with a rifle and fatally shot five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, ...
6
White Sands Missile Range employee charged in death of ...
ABQnews Seeker
A White Sands Missile Range employee ... A White Sands Missile Range employee has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a transgender woman in 2021 at her Albuquerque home. Sadou ...
7
'Unbelievable experience': UNM's Jerrick Reed II drafted by the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Reed is the first Lobo taken ... Reed is the first Lobo taken in the NFL Draft since kicker Jason Sanders was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2018.
8
Jail to use wrist-worn technology to monitor high-risk inmates’ ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County-run Metropolitan Detention Center ... The Bernalillo County-run Metropolitan Detention Center - where 21 inmates have died in three years - is turning to wrist-worn technology to better monitor ...
9
Remembering Penny: Classmates raise money to help the family ...
ABQnews Seeker
Classmates of a girl fatally injured ... Classmates of a girl fatally injured in a March 27 crash held a fundraiser Friday to raise money for the girl's family.