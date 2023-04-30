Postgame reaction: United building chemistry, confidence

It’s reasonable to say that a week at home did wonders for New Mexico United.

A frustrating 2-1 loss at Colorado Springs on April 22 put United in a decidedly uncomfortable spot, tied for last place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference and separated by more than a month from its last win over a USLC opponent.

Two home dates in a four-day span dramatically changed the club’s outlook. United defeated rival Phoenix Rising on Wednesday to advance to round four of the U.S. Open Cup and backed it up with a 3-1 USLC victory over Orange County SC on Saturday.

Both wins came in front of raucous crowds at Isotopes Park and United players were quick to credit the fans for helping them build confidence, chemistry and some needed momentum for Friday’s upcoming road match at Rio Grande Valley FC.

“People always talk about the culture here and the fans, but you don’t really understand until you play here,” said first-year United forward Greg Hurst, who scored a goal Wednesday and two more in Saturday’s win.

“(Saturday) the fans didn’t let us get down after we gave up the tying goal,” Hurst added. “They kept us up, and the feeling and energy they give us when we score is unbelievable. I love it.”

Here are more postgame reactions to Saturday night’s victory.

Josh Dolling, on scoring the go-ahead goal Wednesday and posting a club-record three assists Saturday: “It’s just getting used to our team, the players around me and the system we’re playing in. It can take a little while to adapt but now we’re stringing minutes together and getting our confidence going.”

Coach Zach Prince on the duo of Hurst and Dolling: “Your starting to see more interchange between these two as they get more familiar with each other. It’s great. The more they play together, they harder they’re going to be to handle.”

Defender Kalen Ryden on getting consecutive wins at home: “Wednesday and (Saturday) are extremely good for us and our confidence. I think these were our best performances of the season and to get them in front of our fans is that much better. Now we’ve got to keep working and keep getting better.”

Prince on his team’s performance Saturday: “I’m really happy with our attention to the game. We were aggressive the entire night, fought for each other, it was a complete team effort.”