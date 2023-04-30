 Gathering of Nations: Video and photos from North America's largest powwow - Albuquerque Journal

Gathering of Nations: Video and photos from North America’s largest powwow

By Chancey Bush, Eddie Moore and Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff

Thousands clad in brightly colored festive garb with flouncing feathers and fringes gathered at Expo New Mexico on Friday and Saturday for the Gathering of Nations, billed as the largest powwow in North America.

The jingle of bells worn on clothing and shoes along with the pounding of ceremonial drums filled Tingley Coliseum as Native American and First Nation participants from across the U.S. and Canada converged to celebrate Indigenous culture.

Here are some photos from this year’s 40th Gathering of Nations.

Ambrose Day-Bedeau, 16, from Minnesota, performs at Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
The Grand Entry of Dancers at the Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Nathan Hosetosavit, Mescalero Apache, at Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Tommy Smith, with the Poarch Creek tribe from Alabama, at Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Skyej Beasley, Shoshone/Bannock, from North Dakota, at Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Easton Wolf, 12, center, from North Dakota, at Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Slock-I-Wash, Yakama, from Washington state, at Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Dan Namakin, NezPerce, from Washington state, walks through the halls of Tingley Coliseum at Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Ellen Street, 16, Meskwai, from North Carolina, records other dancers at Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Jovena Scabbyrobe, 19, Blackfeet/Yakama, from Washington state, at Gathering of Nations on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Kevin Haywahe, Lakota, of northern Canada, at Gathering of Nations on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Xavier Martin, 20, Dine/Zuni, from Utah, competes in the Junior Men’s Grass special contest at Gathering of Nations on Saturday. 
A competitor in the Junior Men’s Fancy Dance at Gathering of Nations on Saturday.
A competitor in the Junior Women’s Fancy Dance at Gathering of Nations on Saturday.
Gathering of Nations on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Gathering of Nations on Saturday (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Gathering of Nations on Saturday (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Gathering of Nations on Saturday (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
Shaydee Pretends Eagle, 25, Lakota/Dakota, of North Dakota, wraps her braids before the start of the Gathering of Nations on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

