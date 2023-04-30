 One person transported to hospital following crash on Coors and Paseo

One person transported to hospital following crash on Coors and Paseo

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Southbound Coors was closed off earlier this afternoon following a serious injury crash at Coors and Paseo. One person was injured in the crash, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit was called out to investigate the incident, and is currently determining the cause of the crash. An early press release indicated that alcohol might have been a contributing factor.

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

