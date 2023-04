One person was killed in a shooting outside of an Albuquerque Motel 6. Albuquerque Police Department officers were called out to the scene after receiving reports of a person being shot outside of the motel on 6015 Iliff Road NW. When the officers arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

APD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating, according to a press release sent out Saturday night.

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.