Spring sports: Lobo, Aggie men’s golfers finish second during record-setting league tournaments

TUCSON — New Mexico finished a distant second to San Diego State on Sunday in the Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship. And it isn’t that the Lobos lost it as much as the Aztecs seized it.

San Diego State shot a record 60-under par (804) on the par-72 7,194-yard course at Omni Tucson National. Their 25-stroke win over the second-place Lobos (35-under 829) is a tournament record for margin of victory. Those two teams and third-place UNLV (34-under 830) all broke the previous record low 54-hole score of 831, set by the 2019 Lobos.

UNM coach Glen Millican couldn’t complain: “To shoot 35-under means we played good golf all week. It is a result that hopefully gives us some momentum as we head into the NCAAs.”

UNM’s Albert Boneta finished eighth at 11-under after a final round 70. Bastien Amat was ninth at 10-under after shooting 67. SDSU freshman Dylan Oyama earned medalist honors after a one-hole playoff with Colorado State’s Christoph Bleier. Oyama finished 54 holes at 19-under, also a tourney record.

NCAA regional fields for May 15-17 will be announced Wednesday.

In Boulder City, Nev., New Mexico State’s Garrison Smith punched his ticket to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Western Athletic Conference individual title Sunday. The senior from Mansfield, Texas, broke the 21-year old leage record by shooting a 197 (-19).

The Aggies finished second at 29-under 835, five shots behind Grand Canyon. Albuquerque’s Aidan Thomas had NMSU’s low round Sunday, a 67 to finish 7-under 209 and tied for eighth.

BASEBALL: At Santa Ana Star Field, Kyle Smith smoked a walk-off, RBI-single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th inning on Sunday, lifting New Mexico (11-17, 10-10) to a dramatic 6-5 win over Fresno State (21-22, 11-13) and completion of a three-game Mountain West series sweep. The Lobos host New Mexico State on Tuesday (6 p.m., themw.com) for the third of four scheduled meetings between the teams. They split the first two.

In Las Cruces, the Aggies (11-27, 8-16) committed three errors leading to nine unearned runs in a 16-10 WAC loss to Sacramento State (23-21, 9-12). NMSU leadoff hitter Keith Jones II went 3-for-4 and hit his sixth homer.

SOFTBALL: At Lobo Softball Field, Nevada (27-16, 8-11) averted a three-game sweep with a 13-8 win over UNM (19-29, 6-14). Chloe Yeatts homered and drove in four runs for the Lobos, who finish the regular season with a series beginning Friday at UNLV.