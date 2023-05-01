The brackets are out for softball, baseball, tennis: How did your team fare?

Rio Rancho, Grants, Sandia Prep, Santa Rosa and Logan are the No. 1 seeds for this year’s high school state baseball playoffs.

The tournament brackets for this year were announced Sunday. Class 5A, 4A and 3A baseball are best-of-3 series (Friday and Saturday) in the first round.

The Rams (22-2-2), who will go into the postseason having lost their most recent game, were the clear and obvious choice at No. 1 in Class 5A, since the team with perhaps the deepest pitching staff and most dangerous lineup won the state’s toughest district.

Also from District 1-5A, Volcano Vista – which beat Rio Rancho 3-2 on Friday – and Cleveland are seeded 4 and 5, respectively.

La Cueva, winners of 11 in a row since a March 30 loss to Rio Rancho in the metro final, is the 2 seed. Carlsbad, the defending 5A state champion, is third.

The Rams feature an ace in Seth Lee, but two of the state’s other elite starting pitchers are in Rio Rancho’s half of the bracket. They are Volcano Vista lefty Regan Hall and Las Cruces righty Steve Solorzano. The Bulldawgs face No. 9 Rio Grande in the first round, and the winner could face Rio Rancho in the quarterfinals.

Grants was a deserving No. 1 seed in 4A after winning that class’s best district, a league that also includes two other top-four seeds in defending state champ St. Pius at No. 2 and Belen at No. 4. Valley, which has enjoyed a superb regular season, is seeded third. The Vikings lost eight games, but only one of them was to a 4A school: St. Pius. The rest came against 5A programs.

Sandia Prep’s Sundevils clinched the No. 1 seed in Class 3A on Saturday; district rival and defending state champion New Mexico Military Institute is on the bottom half of the draw as the No. 2 seed.

Santa Rosa (2A) was seeded ahead of No. 2 Menaul/Oak Grove Classical; both have first-round byes. Logan was the 1A top seed.

Baseball brackets: Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, Class 1A

SOFTBALL: Only the 5A and 4A brackets were announced Sunday. Class 3A and 2A/1A come out next Sunday.

The finalists from last year’s 5A championship game, Centennial and defending champion Carlsbad, are the top two seeds this year.

Four Albuquerque teams are in the top eight: La Cueva at 3, Volcano Vista at 6, Cibola at 7 and Albuquerque High at 8. La Cueva and Volcano Vista, the metro finalists, are seeded to meet in Week 2. The first round is single elimination, then double elimination the rest of the way.

In 4A, Artesia is seeded first, followed by Silver. Defending champion Gallup is No. 3. There is an all-District 6-4A matchup in the first round between No. 9 Bernalillo and No. 8 Albuquerque Academy. Both their league games were decided by one run, with each team winning at home. St. Pius, coming off an excellent regular season, is seeded No. 4.

Softball brackets: Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 1A-2A

TENNIS: La Cueva’s boys and girls (5A) and Albuquerque Academy’s boys and girls (1A-4A) have No. 1 seeds for the team portion of the state tournament, which runs Friday and Saturday. The first two rounds are Friday. The semifinals and championship matches are Saturday at Jerry Cline courts.

The individual singles and doubles competition runs Wednesday and Thursday, with the finals all set for Thursday.