 Tornado in Virginia Beach destroys homes, causes gas leaks - Albuquerque Journal

Tornado in Virginia Beach destroys homes, causes gas leaks

By Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (AP) — The City of Virginia Beach declared a state of emergency after a tornado moved through the area and damaged dozens of homes, downed trees and caused gas leaks.

Between 50 and 100 homes were damaged after the tornado touched down around 6 p.m., city officials said in a statement Sunday. City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a state of emergency.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service’s Wakefield office confirmed the tornado based on “debris signature on radar, damage reports, and videos of the storm.” The agency said in a tweet Monday that a crew was surveying the damage to determine the rating, or severity, of the tornado.

The agency confirmed another tornado over the weekend in Florida in a weekend filled with hazardous weather across the U.S., including high water on the Mississippi River which tested flood defenses in Iowa and Illinois as it crests in the area Monday.

Virginia Natural Gas responded to several homes with gas leaks and Dominion Energy was reporting about 250 outages around Virginia Beach Monday morning.

The tornado touched down in the area of River Road and North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach officials said in a social media post. Based on public safety patrols and resident reports the city said more than a dozen homes along Upper Chelsea Reach and Haversham Close were damaged.

Great Neck Road will remain closed between Cox High School and the bridge at Adam Keeling Road until further notice to allow for crews to remove debris, the city said.

Home » News » Nation » Tornado in Virginia Beach destroys homes, causes gas leaks

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque has seen more guns at schools this year ...
ABQnews Seeker
Since the beginning of the 2022 ... Since the beginning of the 2022 fall semester, 17 guns have been reported or seized on Albuquerque school grounds — seven more than through ...
2
Gathering of Nations: Video and photos from North America's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Native American and First Nation participants ... Native American and First Nation participants from across the U.S. and Canada converged in Albuquerque to celebrate Indigenous culture. Take a look.
3
Guns and tragedy continue to haunt West Mesa High ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fear and unease have continued to ... Fear and unease have continued to mount at West Mesa High School since 16-year-old Andrew Burson was shot and killed just off campus. But ...
4
A front-row seat to watching the world change: Retiring ...
ABQnews Seeker
Journal Managing Editor Dan Herrera reflects ... Journal Managing Editor Dan Herrera reflects on the highlights of his career in journalism as he retires
5
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
ABQnews Seeker
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- The search ... CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds ...
6
Chatter brings the sounds of Haiti to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
The works will be performed by ... The works will be performed by cellist Janet Anthony and pianist Mari Tomizuka at 912 Third St. NW.
7
Restored locomotive - Santa Fe 2926 - set to ...
ABQnews Seeker
In 1999, the New Mexico Steam ... In 1999, the New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society rescued the steam engine, buying it from the city of Albuquerque for $1.
8
‘The lifeblood’ of New Mexico: SBA winners show importance ...
ABQnews Seeker
Association's awards recognize entrepreneurs' success despite ... Association's awards recognize entrepreneurs' success despite challenges.
9
Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Joshua Redman coming to Lensic
ABQnews Seeker
On Friday, May 5, Joshua Redman ... On Friday, May 5, Joshua Redman brings his new trio to Santa Fe's Lensic Performing Arts Center.
10
APD investigates homicide outside of Motel 6
ABQnews Seeker
APD's Homicide Unit is currently investigating, ... APD's Homicide Unit is currently investigating, according to a press release sent out Saturday night.