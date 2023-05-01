 Should school use 'Warrior' nickname? Tribe to have last say - Albuquerque Journal

Should school use ‘Warrior’ nickname? Tribe to have last say

By Carolyn Thompson / Associated Press

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (AP) — The profile of a Native American man, a braid trailing down and feather jutting up, is tiled into a high school hallway, dyed into the weight room carpet and laid into the turf of the football field at Salamanca city schools.

School leaders say the omnipresent logo and “Warrior” name for the school athletic teams are sources of pride here, in the only U.S. city built on land leased from a Native American reservation.

But as New York joins states moving to ban schools’ use of Indigenous nicknames and mascots because they diminish Native cultures, the tribe may have the last say over whether the logo stays. When the state Board of Regents this month voted to prohibit public schools’ use of Indigenous names, it included an exception for districts that receive written approval from a federally recognized tribal nation in New York.

It has put the tribe in an awkward spot.

While the Seneca Indian Nation’s leader has endorsed the ban, some citizens of the nation want to keep the logo, which was designed by a Seneca artist in the 1970s. About 38% of students in the public school system south of Buffalo, near the Pennsylvania line, are Native American, mostly citizens of the Seneca tribe.

“The logo really represents us as a community,” said Marijah Skye, a 17-year-old student and Seneca citizen.

Superintendent Mark Beehler said he thinks it’s unfair of the Regents to put any tribal nation in the middle, where its decision could upset students and the community.

“I’m really not comfortable going to the Seneca Nation and having them potentially be the bad guy here,” Beehler said in an interview.

On Tuesday, the school board authorized seeking approval from the Seneca Nation to keep the logo and Warrior nickname. The Seneca Nation did not immediately issue a decision.

New York is one of at least 20 states that have taken or are considering action to address Native-themed mascots used by public schools, according to the National Congress of American Indians, which tracks the issue.

In 2001, former New York Education Commissioner Richard Mills said using Native American symbols or depictions as mascots can become “a barrier to building a safe and nurturing school community and improving academic achievement for all students.” Today, there are more than 100 schools representing over 50 New York districts that still have such mascots.

Nationwide, 966 districts have Native “themed” mascots, according to NCAI’s database, with “Braves,” “Chiefs,” “Warriors” and “Indians” the most widely used. A push to do away with such mascots gained momentum with a campaign targeting the name of the NFL’s Washington team, which in 2022 renamed itself as the Commanders.

Seneca President Rickey Armstrong Sr. endorsed New York’s ban when it was proposed in November, while acknowledging the Salamanca school system’s “unique relationship” with the 8,000-member nation.

“We believe the state’s provision for agreements between school districts and Native nations should be rare and limited, rather than an open invitation for districts to go ‘approval shopping’ among Native nations,” Armstrong said.

He said the nation, which operates a resort casino in Salamanca and others in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, said it would “carefully consider” how the standard may apply within the community.

Oregon, Washington state and Connecticut are among those with similar laws, forbidding schools to use Native American nicknames unless they have permission from a tribe. Last year, the school board for Montville, Connecticut, voted to drop its “Indians” nickname after the neighboring Mohegan Tribe, owner of the Mohegan Sun casino, said it would prefer a different name.

In Salamanca, school officials have been preparing for the possibility of change, soliciting community input at forums and surveying students. Beehler said the majority, but not all, of those who weighed in supported the continued use of the logo and Warriors nickname.

Salamanca resident Michala Redeye, a Seneca citizen, said Native and non-Native residents have largely united around keeping the logo. That’s notable in a city that has seen divisions over issues including the property tax-exempt status of Native residents and the city’s required lease payments to the Seneca Nation.

“I feel like a lot of the comments and stuff that has been put out there about the logo reminds people of why they’re in the community, what they love about the community. They’re tied to being a Salamanca Warrior,” said Redeye, who coordinates Native American programming in the schools.

Several students who belong to the Seneca Nation said the image stirs a sense of pride.

“It’s widely known,” 14-year-old Jaxon Crouse said, “especially around territory as a school, and it’s kind of just the community.”

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Home » Around the Region » Should school use ‘Warrior’ nickname? Tribe to have last say

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
ABQnews Seeker
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- The search ... CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds ...
2
Funding to support oral histories in boarding school era
Around the Region
The Interior Department announced a partnership ... The Interior Department announced a partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities to document the experiences of thousands of Native American, Alaska Native ...
3
Politicians tell Forest Service: Do more to fight wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Lawmakers from ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Lawmakers from several western states want the U.S. Forest Service to do more to address a wildfire crisis that they ...
4
Colorado governor signs 4 gun control bills after massacre
Around the Region
DENVER (AP) -- Colorado's governor signed ... DENVER (AP) -- Colorado's governor signed four gun control bills Friday, following the lead of other states struggling to confront a nationwide surge in ...
5
Kentucky Derby entrant Wild On Ice euthanized after injury
ABQnews Seeker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Wild On ... LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Wild On Ice was euthanized Thursday after dropping out of the Kentucky Derby with a left hind leg injury following ...
6
3 suspects arrested in rock-throwing spree homicide that killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jefferson County sheriff's investigators, relying on ... Jefferson County sheriff's investigators, relying on cellphone tracking, identified and arrested three 18-year-old high school friends from Arvada in the rock-throwing death of 20-year-old ...
7
Colorado becomes 1st to pass 'right to repair' for ...
ABQnews Seeker
DENVER (AP) -- Sitting in front ... DENVER (AP) -- Sitting in front of a hulking red tractor, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Tuesday making Colorado the first state ...
8
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Around the Region
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) -- A ... MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) -- A man shot to death a 20-year-old student Monday at Rose State College in Oklahoma, according to police, who ...
9
9 teenagers injured in shooting at prom after-party in ...
Around the Region
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Gunfire at ... AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Gunfire at a huge prom after-party at a home in Texas injured nine teenagers, and a second shooting in a ...