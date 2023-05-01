Why was California psychologist was the No. 2 prescriber of Xanax in New Mexico?

California-based psychologist Dr. Rick Q. Wilson got the attention of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration after the agency learned he would travel to New Mexico only once or twice a month to see patients – yet he was the state’s No. 2 prescriber of Xanax and other benzodiazepines.

Wilson relinquished his ability to prescribe controlled substances in New Mexico as part of a December 2020 settlement with the state Board of Psychology Examiners and no longer practices here.

But the DEA has spent the past two years trying to get him to turn over medical and prescription records for 41 of his patients, 17 who died of the toxic effect of drugs within one month of filling Wilson’s prescriptions for controlled substances, federal court records show.

One other patient whose records the DEA requested died of a heart condition, with drug toxicity of multiple drugs as a significant contributing factor, within one month of filling a diazepam prescription.

And two additional patients who died of the toxic effect of drugs or complications due to acute and chronic substance use had also filled controlled substance prescriptions written by Wilson within a month of their deaths.

Because the prescribed drugs weren’t found in their systems, the DEA believes “the patients were selling the controlled substances or trading them for other drugs,” according to a recent ruling by Senior U.S. District Judge Judith Herrera of Albuquerque.

The government is seeking Wilson’s patient records to ascertain whether his prescribing of controlled substances was “medically appropriate.”

Wilson declined, through his daughter, Ajna Wilson, to be interviewed for this story because she said he “wants to respect the legal process.”

His attorney didn’t return a Journal request for comment last week.

In a phone interview on Friday, Ajna Wilson said her father is now 72 and retired.

She said her father has cooperated with the government’s requests for documents.

“Opioids are a huge issue. We need people like my dad,” Ajna Wilson said. “I’ve seen the terrorism he’s had to endure by the prosecuting and investigatory agencies that are after him.”

Large doses prescribed

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico, which oversees the case, declined to comment last week.

But court documents show:

The state Board of Psychology Examiners filed a notice of possible disciplinary action against Wilson in February 2020 citing formal complaints received.

The board, which oversees licensing and disciplinary matters of psychologists, alleged that evidence showed Wilson had established a “pattern of practice that falls outside of the standard of care, which endangers individual patients/clients.”

Wilson “repeatedly and without sufficient documented justification” prescribed large doses of benzodiazepines, particularly Xanax, often in conjunction with Ambien, to patients who were suffering from addictions to opiates or other controlled substances, or who were receiving treatment for substance abuse disorders via suboxone or methadone, the board notice alleged.

The board also accused him of failing to reach out to the patients’ regular medical providers, and of repeatedly prescribing medications “without taking reasonable measures to ensure that the prescribed medications will not result in harm to the patient.”

Benzodiazepines are sedative drugs and include, among others, Xanax, Valium and Ativan. Wilson also prescribed several other controlled substances including the sedative/hypnotic Ambien, a DEA investigator wrote in a declaration earlier this year.

Wilson decided to forgo a hearing on the matter before the board, and denied the violations alleged.

To settle the matter, he agreed to cease to be a prescribing psychologist, relinquish his DEA license and his controlled substance license with the state Board of Pharmacy.

Fighting a subpoena

Up until December 2020, when he relinquished his prescribing authority, he saw patients once or twice a month through his corporation Neuromental Health Services Inc., at 711 Encino Place, near Downtown, federal records state.

He lives in the Los Angeles area, according to a California Board of Psychology website, which showed his license there was active as of Friday.

Meanwhile, federal court records in Albuquerque show the DEA is investigating Wilson for possible civil violations of the federal Controlled Substances Act, but the agency has been stymied in obtaining all the documents it seeks.

For instance, a DEA subpoena was issued in April 2021 seeking a list of all of Wilson’s patients in the prior five years and prescriptions he wrote for them.

“This is relevant to determine the percentage of patients to whom Respondent (Wilson) prescribed controlled substances. Doctors who prescribe controlled substances to a large portion of their patients are more likely to be prescribing them improperly.”

The subpoena also asked for patient files, prescriptions, communications and any other documents related to a subset of 41 patients identified by the DEA. Twenty of the patients had died, and the remaining 21 came to the DEA’s attention through other investigative efforts, according to an opinion by Herrera on April 19.

The DEA wanted billing and receipt records for the 41 patients, contending that when doctors don’t accept insurance and accept only cash or cash equivalents for payment, records state, it is “indicative that the doctors are prescribing the controlled substances for improper or illegal purposes.”

Wilson and his attorney argued the subpoena was too broad and violated patient confidentiality laws, the Fourth Amendment and the Fifth Amendment.

Court records show that Wilson turned over patient records for all but six of the 41 patients, and had previously produced some other records for 35 patients.

But he didn’t produce a list of all patients in the last five years and the controlled substance prescriptions he wrote for each patient, federal records allege. He also didn’t produce any other records requested for the 41 patients, according to court records.

“Respondent also produced files that were locked and could not be opened without a password,” stated DEA diversion investigator Shirley Scott in an declaration to the court. Wilson refused to provide the password, she wrote, and “after significant delay, it became apparent that Respondent would not produce the responsive documents in a manner accessible by the DEA or provide the password for the documents.”

Ultimately, Herrera, in her April 19 ruling, granted the government’s request to enforce a narrower version of the subpoena. She also decided that to better protect patient privacy, the documents produced would be placed under seal with access limited to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DEA agents involved and an expert retained by the government for the case. It wasn’t clear last week if Wilson would comply.