Seven New Mexico nonprofits to receive grant funding at annual event

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Representatives and guests from the New Mexico Student Success Coalition attending last year’s Great Grant Giveaway, which was hosted by the Albuquerque Community Foundation. (Courtesy of Hyunju Blemel Photography)

This week, the Albuquerque Community Foundation is giving back — to the very organizations that give back.

For the 10th year, the grantmaking foundation is hosting its Great Grant Giveaway, an annual luncheon which supports nonprofits around the city by awarding grants.

This year, seven nonprofits, which were recommended by their peers, will receive funding from the organization. Each nonprofit represents one of the foundation’s seven fields of interest: economic & workforce development, animal welfare, arts & culture, environmental & historic preservation, health, education and human services.

Last year, the event raised $218,525 for four local nonprofits — breaking the organization’s record for the event. But ABQCF president and CEO Randy Royster said this year will be even bigger.

“It’s fitting for our 10th anniversary of the Great Grant Giveaway to be our largest year yet,” said Randy Royster, president & CEO of ABQCF in a press release. “It’s been a momentous year for the Foundation, and after nine years, we’re ushering in a new era of collaborative and equitable grantmaking in our community.”

This year’s awardees range from a fowl conservation group to a dance company. The awardees are:

• Albuquerque Adult Learning Center

• Hawks Aloft

• Keshet Dance Company

• New Mexico Tribal Resilience Action Network

• Not Our Farm

• Together for Brothers

• Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico

The recipients will be celebrated at a Friday luncheon at Hotel Albuquerque. Lunch starts at 11:15 a.m. The Albuquerque Journal is a sponsor of the event.

