Kmart may be gone, but Carlisle Crossing is ‘long term investment’ for New York shopping center developer.

It’s been a few years since Kmart anchored the shopping center at the crux of Carlisle and Indian School. But change is coming – and quickly.

David Rosen, executive vice president of Rosen Associates, which has owned the property for decades said the property will be “brand new,” with new buildings, facades, landscaping, lighting and parking. Off-site improvements, including wider roads, new sidewalks, bike paths and new signs, are also coming.

The skeletons of new buildings already stand around the shopping center. And, Rosen said by the end of the year, he expects that much of the shopping center will be ready to open.

Whole Foods, which has a location just across the street at 2103 Carlisle NE, has long been planning to move to a brand new space across the street. And more recently, American Home Furniture decided to leave its location of about 60 years on Menaul to relocate to the new shopping center.

So why was a New York-based real estate company interested in an Albuquerque shopping center?

“We thought that with Kmart in there, the underlying value of the property far exceeded what we were paying for it,” Rosen said. “So we thought it was a good long term investment.”

Kmart went bankrupt several years ago, and in 2018, decided to close the Carlisle location. The building has since been gutted, and will soon be home to American Home Furniture.

Although Rosen Associates owns many properties across the country, this is their only Albuquerque property.

“We thought Albuquerque was a wonderful place to invest money,” Rosen said. “We thought that the property had tremendous long term potential as soon as we were able to clear it up from the lease with Kmart.”

The new Whole Foods building, which is currently under construction, is approximately 50,000 square feet – an increase in size from the grocery store’s current location, Rosen said. The original building was once a Wild Oats Market, so Rosen said the new building will better fit Whole Food’s current design.

Rosen Associates is close to choosing tenants for the two additional retail pads. A map from Base 5 Retail Group shows two other spaces, including one that could be used a drive-thru and another that could house one or several retailers. Rosen is hoping for long-term tenancy at the shopping center.

“Hopefully, for the next decades to come this will be a great investment for us and prove to be a wonderful asset for the city and the community,” Rosen said.