 Three men sentenced in torture, killings of 14- and 15-year-old boys in 2018 - Albuquerque Journal

Three men sentenced in torture, killings of 14- and 15-year-old boys in 2018

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

 

A judge sentenced three men to two consecutive life sentences Monday in the 2018 beating and shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the West Mesa.

The sentence requires Stephen Goldman Jr., 23, Jimmie Atkins, 26, and Julio Almentero, 18, each to serve 60 years in prison before they become eligible for parole.

Second Judicial District Judge Stan Whitaker said that a lesser sentence would diminish the lives of the two boys who were tortured and murdered.

“It is all tragic,” Whitaker said after passing the sentences. “And unnecessary. I can’t see why this had to happen.”

A jury found each of the three men guilty on Feb. 27 of two counts of first-degree murder.

Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef (Source: APD)

The two boys, Ahmed Lateef, 14, and Collin Romero, 15, were found buried in a remote location in Sandoval County about two weeks after their disappearance in December 2018.

Amanda Kimbrel, Collin Romero’s mother, asked the judge to give the three defendants the maximum sentence.

“This is all I have left of him,” she said, holding her son’s ashes. “I am broken, your honor. The way I lost my son is nothing short of horrific.”

Kimbrel argued that the brutality of the killings shows that the three deserve no leniency at sentencing.

Prosecutors asked for two consecutive life sentences for each man.

“They murdered two children for their own amusement,” Kimbrel said. “They brutally killed two boys. Why should they be shown mercy when they couldn’t show mercy to two young boys.”

A friend of Ahmed Lateef’s family read a statement written by the boy’s mother, Yasmeen Al Abdulaziz, who has since moved out of New Mexico.

“Life is so hard now and I feel hopeless,” the statement said. “A mother can never get over something like this. I don’t feel like I can trust anyone anymore.”

