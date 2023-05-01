 42 top music events in May within easy driving distance of Albuquerque and Santa Fe: Get your tickets now - Albuquerque Journal

42 top music events in May within easy driving distance of Albuquerque and Santa Fe: Get your tickets now

By Donn Friedman / Journal AME technology

Below is a look at upcoming events in Albuquerque and around New Mexico. This includes upcoming concerts and more with links to where you can purchase tickets.

MAY

2 l Haley Heynderickx, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com

3 l Joseph, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com

3 l Wednesday, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com

4 l Nick Shoulders, 7:30 p.m., Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, Santa Fe, ampconcerts.org

4 l ¡Mayday!, 8 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

4 l The Wailers, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com

5 l Kerala Dust, 9 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com

5 l Maoli, 9 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

6 l High Road, 11 a.m., El Rey Court, Santa Fe, elreycourt.com

6 l Nattali Rize, 9 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

6 l Darius, 9 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com

6 l Taiki Nulight, 9:30 p.m., Electric Playhouse, electricplayhouse.com

7 l Y La Bamba, 7:30 p.m., Fusion 708, ampconcerts.org

7 l Godsmack, 7 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com

8 l Avey Tare, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com

8 l Covet, 7:30 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

8 l Ugly Kid Joe, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com

9 l Wild Child, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com

9 l Watsky, 7 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com

12 l Radio Free Bassanda, 7:30 p.m., Fusion 708, ampconcerts.org

12 l A Skylit Drive, 8 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

12 l Steve Miller Band, 8 p.m., Sandia Amphitheater, lensic360.org

12 l Senses Fail, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com

13 l Aaron Watson, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com

14 l grandson and K.Flay, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com

15 l Necrot, 8 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com

15 l My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, 8 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

16 l Ruston Kelly, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com

16 l Confetti, 7:30 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

16 l Chelsea Grin, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com

17 l Yoke Lore, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com

17 l Lacuna Coil, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com

19 l Conan, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com

19 l Amtrac, 9 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com

19 l Sparta, 8 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

20 l BleakHeart and Abrams, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com

21 l Frankie Rose, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com

22 l Transviolet, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com

23 l The Slackers, 9 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

24 l D.R.I., 8 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

26 l Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, 7:30 p.m., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, Santa Fe, lensic360.org

30 l Smile Empty Soul, 7:30 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 42 top music events in May within easy driving distance of Albuquerque and Santa Fe: Get your tickets now

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Hollywood writers begin strike, late-night shows go dark
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Late-night TV ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Late-night TV shows including 'The Tonight Show' and 'The Daily Show' will begin airing reruns as unionized writers soured by ...
2
Gas leak prompts evacuation at Albuquerque elementary school
ABQnews Seeker
Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated ... Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated following the report of a gas leak, an Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. 
3
42 top music events in May within easy driving ...
ABQnews Seeker
Below is a look at upcoming ... Below is a look at upcoming events in Albuquerque and around New Mexico. This includes upcoming concerts and more with links to where you ...
4
To aspiring tech entrepreneurs: Now's the time
ABQnews Seeker
So many people have opened their ... So many people have opened their networks and made countless introductions to help me feel a part of the local business network. If you ...
5
Powerful drug Xylazine enters New Mexico street market. Here’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Local officials, preparing for influx of ... Local officials, preparing for influx of xylazine, want to prevent thousands of deaths it’s caused elsewhere.
6
Delight your sweet tooth: 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque
7
States need not always follow federal tax provisions
ABQnews Seeker
The Tenth Amendment to the Constitution ... The Tenth Amendment to the Constitution provides that the federal government has only those powers granted to it by the Constitution. The states have ...
8
Old license plates: Can state change year tag color ...
ABQnews Seeker
What do lawmakers think of changing ... What do lawmakers think of changing license plate tag colors yearly?
9
Albuquerque City Council quashes rental property registry
ABQnews Seeker
The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's ... The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's "residential rental database ordinance" on a 7-2 vote, heeding landlord concerns that it was intrusive, burdensome and anti-business.