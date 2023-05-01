42 top music events in May within easy driving distance of Albuquerque and Santa Fe: Get your tickets now

Below is a look at upcoming events in Albuquerque and around New Mexico. This includes upcoming concerts and more with links to where you can purchase tickets.
MAY
2 l Haley Heynderickx, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
3 l Joseph, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
3 l Wednesday, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
4 l Nick Shoulders, 7:30 p.m., Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, Santa Fe, ampconcerts.org
4 l ¡Mayday!, 8 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
4 l The Wailers, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
5 l Kerala Dust, 9 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
5 l Maoli, 9 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
6 l High Road, 11 a.m., El Rey Court, Santa Fe, elreycourt.com
6 l Nattali Rize, 9 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
6 l Darius, 9 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
6 l Taiki Nulight, 9:30 p.m., Electric Playhouse, electricplayhouse.com
7 l Y La Bamba, 7:30 p.m., Fusion 708, ampconcerts.org
7 l Godsmack, 7 p.m., Isleta Amphitheater, livenation.com
8 l Avey Tare, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
8 l Covet, 7:30 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
8 l Ugly Kid Joe, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
9 l Wild Child, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
9 l Watsky, 7 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
12 l Radio Free Bassanda, 7:30 p.m., Fusion 708, ampconcerts.org
12 l A Skylit Drive, 8 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
12 l Steve Miller Band, 8 p.m., Sandia Amphitheater, lensic360.org
12 l Senses Fail, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
13 l Aaron Watson, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
14 l grandson and K.Flay, 8 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
15 l Necrot, 8 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
15 l My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, 8 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
16 l Ruston Kelly, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
16 l Confetti, 7:30 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
16 l Chelsea Grin, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
17 l Yoke Lore, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
17 l Lacuna Coil, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Theater, sunshinetheaterlive.com
19 l Conan, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
19 l Amtrac, 9 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
19 l Sparta, 8 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
20 l BleakHeart and Abrams, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
21 l Frankie Rose, 7 p.m., Sister, sisterthebar.com
22 l Transviolet, 8 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com
23 l The Slackers, 9 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
24 l D.R.I., 8 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com
26 l Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, 7:30 p.m., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, Santa Fe, lensic360.org
30 l Smile Empty Soul, 7:30 p.m., Launchpad, launchpadrocks.com