States need not always follow federal tax provisions

The Tenth Amendment to the Constitution provides that the federal government has only those powers granted to it by the Constitution. The states have rights with respect to those issues not prohibited by the Constitution.

The Sixteenth Amendment grants Congress the authority to collect income taxes. States reserve the right to collect their own taxes independent of the federal government.

The federal government has adopted quite an array of tax provisions over the years. Many are quite unusual. Increasingly, they create deemed organizations and deemed transactions.

Black’s Law Dictionary defines “deem” as “to hold, consider, adjudge, condemn.” The more common definition is a fact or event that has not occurred.

When we deem something to be, we acknowledge that it did not occur. But we will act, or “hold … adjudge” that it did occur. This can be quite confusing.

Federal tax law has several ways that a purchase of stock can be deemed to be a purchase of assets. Federal tax law deems a limited liability company (LLC) with one owner to be a “disregarded entity.”

Partnership tax regulations variously deem assets to have no value, a value equal to their tax basis, or a value equal to their actual value.

The various provisions that simply hold or adjudge something to be that which it is not must be followed for federal tax purposes. But the states need not follow this treatment.

Those of us who work in federal tax matters need to be watchful of these differences. I have worked on many of these stock purchases deemed treated as asset purchases deals.

I always need to be careful to check whether the state(s) in which these companies do business respect the federal make-believe treatment.

But it works the other way too. States sometimes find it easiest to piggyback on federal tax law rather than define things or words themselves.

Now I know some of you are thinking, what do I care, other than what New Mexico says about it? And doesn’t New Mexico follow federal law?

There is some truth to your words, but there is also only some truth to saying that the Houston Astros “won” the 2017 World Series.

Many New Mexico businesses also do business in other states. This can result in filing obligations in those other states, using the laws of the other states.

New York and California are 800-pound gorillas that have their own funky laws and will toss you from limb to limb in defending their laws. Sometimes it’s just their interpretation of their laws.

It’s not wise to pick a fight with a gorilla. New York and California can raise tax issues that the federal government ignores.

I worked on a “tax free” corporate reorganization that New York City, yes city, challenged. The IRS had nothing to say. New York City has an income tax. They are, as one might expect, pushy and assertive.

I have written about the confusing case of self-employment (SE) tax applied to members of an LLC. An exception to the 15.3% SE tax applies to limited partners.

It is not clear which members, if any, of an LLC can qualify for the limited partner exception. This is complicated and confusing but seems to be a federal tax issue.

Maybe not. New York State has a “Mobility” tax that funds transportation needs. It includes an assessment of .34% of net earnings from self-employment.

This tax applies only to earnings above $50,000 but has no limit. So, if you are a Manhattanite with $20 million of SE earnings, you pay $68,000. A hedge fund manager with $200 million? $680,000.

New York knows the challenge of defining a partnership. It follows federal law for the limited partner exception.

IRS is dabbling in challenges to LLC members who try to avoid the SE tax. That tax is 15.3% but drops to 2.9% above the $160,200 (2023) OASDI limit.

New York is doing more than dabbling. It is challenging limited partner status more aggressively than the IRS.

New York, if an independent nation, ranks in the top ten economies in the world (New York City is in the top twenty). California is in the top five. They take the Tenth Amendment seriously.

Jim Hamill is the director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.</p>