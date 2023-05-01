 Man shot, killed outside Santa Fe hardware store - Albuquerque Journal

Man shot, killed outside Santa Fe hardware store

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Santa Fe hardware store early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.

A department spokesman said in a news release that officers were called to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Zafarano Drive at 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Patrol officers found the victim, who had at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Police didn’t release any other details about the case or say if investigators have a suspect.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5625.

