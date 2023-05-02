Think carefully before telling boss about relocation plans

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m getting married in eight months. Once married, my husband and I are planning to relocate to another state. My employer actually has a division in that state that I would like to work for. What is the best process for me to let them know about this intention to move so that I can try to get relocated with my company? — Lissette

DALE: As you plan the wedding, surrounded by optimism, romance and cake samples, don’t let that buoyancy cause you to assume your employer is going to be tossing out rose petals for your job transition. Indeed, I’d be reluctant to mention the move until you’re close to the time. After all, if your management knows you’re leaving, you’ll be the first out in layoffs, and if that doesn’t happen, your bosses will inevitably start looking for your replacement and if a great candidate appears, they may go ahead with hiring.

J.T.: No need to get paranoid — just be discreet as you begin your transition attempt. I would first do your homework and find the jobs at that division where you’re moving that would be a fit. I would see if you can network and get to know the department heads or the hiring managers for those positions. I would then let them know that you are ultimately looking to move there someday and were curious as to the process of being considered for positions. What I wouldn’t do is explain that it’s going to happen right after getting married. Keep the whole idea open so that if it gets back to your current boss, you can just say that you were just trying to understand the process. I agree that once your company knows you’re leaving, your manager is going to want to find your replacement and you want to be settled into a new role before that happens. So, it’s better to do some more general networking now and build relationships so that when the right job comes along you could accept it with the new division. And that would give your manager time to make sure that your position could be backfilled. The upside is that the company won’t want to lose you because they’ll always be able to tap into your knowledge if they ever have any questions. Use that to your advantage!

Dear J.T. & Dale: My company just announced that it’s laying off 15% of its employees. My boss told me I am not one of them and she says that my job is safe. But is it really? Should I start looking for a new job or should I trust what they are saying? — Tanner

DALE: Ah, yes, trust. Call me old-fashioned but I believe that your boss is probably telling the truth, by which I mean that if you were to give her a lie detector test, she’d pass. But, despite all that, there’s a greater truth for you to put your trust in: If a company is resorting to layoffs, then something has gone seriously wrong and throwing away some of the company’s talent is unlikely to solve the problem. Rather, cutting costs buys time to try to solve the real problem. So, you must do your own investigation. Are revenues shrinking? Is the company losing customers? Is upper management setting the company up for a rebound or for failure? As you do your analysis, remember that the best way for your career to thrive is to work for a thriving company.

J.T.: Even if you’re not in a position to figure out the company’s future, know that no company can guarantee you employment. While your job might be safe at the moment, it doesn’t mean that your company may not find itself having to repeat layoffs. My advice is to definitely start looking for a job where you can feel more secure. At the very least, have your resume and LinkedIn profile updated and ready to go in the event you suddenly get a surprise pink slip. As much as your boss wants to make you feel safe, there’s just no guarantee.

