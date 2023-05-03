Albuquerque Journal Business Outlook: Pitching In

NMMFA launches mortgage assistance program

The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority has launched a mortgage and down payment assistance program, HomeForward, to expand homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income New Mexicans, according to a news release.

The program offers first mortgage loans and optional second mortgage loans that can provide up to 3% of the home sales price in down payment assistance.

“This is another tool that more New Mexicans can use to help them achieve homeownership, which is the key to building wealth, stability and economic growth within communities,” said Isidoro Hernandez, MFA executive director and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Last year, MFA programs helped over 2,100 New Mexicans become homeowners, the release said.

Nusenda CU Honored for Investment in APS

Nusenda Credit Union has been named the Albuquerque Public Schools 2023 Outstanding Corporate Partner, recognizing its investment of time and resources to meet the needs of students and educators across the city, according to a news release.

“We are proud to be longstanding supporters of and partners with APS,” Joe Christian, Nusenda president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are honored to help make a difference.”

Over the years the credit union has contributed to educators and students in many ways, including financial support of summer school programs, teacher loans, Educational Assistance Scholarships, dual credit career exploration courses and financial wellness fairs, the release said.

Bank and trust commits $300,000 to nonprofits

Enterprise Bank & Trust, the banking subsidiary of Enterprise Financial Services Corp., has committed $300,000 to the United Way of Northern New Mexico over a three-year period, according to a news release.

The money will be given in $100,000 installments to 22 local nonprofits that support education and youth mentorship, behavioral health and parental supports, food and housing, and senior transportation, the release said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with leaders throughout the region to serve a diverse set of needs for those in our local communities in Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties,” said Liddie Martinez, UWNNM board president and enterprise president and director of community management, in a statement.