New hires, promotions: Albuquerque Business Outlook Bulletin Board

WELCOME

Dr. Mark Epstein and Matthew Ennis have joined RS21. Epstein joins as the chief medical officer. With more than 20 years of experience as a healthcare executive and physician leader as well as serving in advisory and investor capacities in the healthcare start-up space, Epstein has dedicated his career to improving health services for better health outcomes. He most recently served as adviser for growth stage healthcare IT companies and as chief executive officer and president for True Health New Mexico. In his role, he will help grow key service areas while also bringing a breadth of experience in business strategy and growth. Ennis has been named the chief product and strategy officer. Ennis brings experience building enterprise value and in addition to leading strategy, he will oversee RS21’s product development, identifying new opportunities and advancing RS21 products, like SPAICE for artificial intelligence-powered satellite fault prediction. Prior to joining RS21’s executive team, Ennis served as an adviser to RS21’s board and was chief strategy officer for Build With Robots. RS21 is a local data science company headquartered in Downtown Albuquerque.

Greg Morrison has been hired as a commercial hot air balloon pilot and Albuquerque field manager with Rainbow Ryders. Prior to joining the Rainbow Ryders team, Morrison spent 24 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as an F-18 pilot. Morrison has successfully completed the Rainbow Ryders’ Commercial Pilot Training Program. He has a bachelor’s degree in aerospace from Middle Tennessee State University. Rainbow Ryders Inc. Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. has served the Southwest for over 40 years, with offices in Albuquerque, Phoenix and Colorado Springs.

APPLAUSE

Laura De La Cruz, a professor at Doña Ana Community College has been named a regional recipient of the 2023 Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs Teaching Excellence Award. De La Cruz is the department chair for DACC’s Business and Hospitality Services. The award annually recognizes those who exemplify teaching excellence in the classroom. De La Cruz is also now a candidate for the international teaching award. She will be honored at the ACBSP Conference in Chicago, which will take place end of June.

M’tucci’s Restaurants has received the top honor at the EXHIB-IT! B2B Awards in the category of Best Local Commercial Brand. Presented at the annual B2B Expo, entries for best brands were judged by the New Mexico American Marketing Association and were considered based on community impact and brand presence in New Mexico. In addition to recognition at the expo, M’tucci’s will receive $9,000 in advertising to showcase the brand’s efforts and impact in the state.

PROMOTION

Noel Valencia has been promoted to vice president of select banking at WaFd Bank New Mexico in its Albuquerque and Santa Fe markets. Valencia has more than 32 years of banking experience in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and northern New Mexico and is a graduate of the Western States School of Banking. Valencia is an Albuquerque Business First 2023 Women of Influence honoree and currently serves on the board and is a member of the Del Norte Rotary Club. Valencia has also volunteered her time mentoring teens with the Santa Fe County Teen Court, and other non-profit organizations such as the Santa Fe Boys & Girls Club and Open Hands, where she also served on the Board of Directors.

RETIREMENT

Mag Strittmatter, president and chief executive officer of Roadrunner Food Bank, has announced she will be retiring. Strittmatter has been with Roadrunner Food Bank since January of 2018 and is the fifth person to lead the food bank since its founding in late 1979. Under Strittmatter’s leadership, the food bank increased the number of meals and pounds of food provided to New Mexicans in need. It was the largest amount provided in the organization’s 40 plus year history.

BULLETIN BOARD

Femcity Albuquerque will host its networking event happy hour for women of all ages and backgrounds 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Two Cranes Bistro and Brew 901 Rio Grande NW Suite A192m. This networking event is for FemCity members, but a free 30-day membership is available, and events are free for first-time attendees. To learn more or RSVP visit femcity.com/albuquerque. For questions email Terri Dean at Terri@femcity.com.