Business Briefs: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefs

Family Friendly New Mexico honors 64 businesses

Family Friendly New Mexico, a nonprofit organization, last Tuesday awarded 64 businesses or their commitment for their commitment to family-friendly policies in New Mexico.

For Family Friendly, last week’s award luncheon was its seventh. The event was hosted at the Sandia Golf Club.

Some of the platinum awardees included Kairos Power, New Mexico State University, Nusenda Credit Union, Sunny505, Bosque Mental Health Associates and Adelante Development Center. There were also golden and silver awardees recognized at the event.

Also at the event was an announced partnership between Family Friendly and United Way of North Central New Mexico. The partnership aims to increase opportunities to educate and recognize employers that commit to education-friendly workplaces. Additionally, the partnership will increase economic mobility for individuals and families, increase skills, productivity and output while reducing turnover.

All businesses operating in New Mexico are eligible for a Family Friendly award and interested companies can find the full list of family-friendly policies and award winners this year at familyfriendlybusiness.org.

Laguna Development Corp. CEO gets executive award

Maxine Velasquez, the CEO of Laguna Development Corp., was named the executive of the year for 2023 by the Native American Finance Officers Association, according to a news release. The award recognizes tribal leaders who have shown strong leadership and financial planning for the benefit of Indian country throughout their career.

Velasquez was instrumental in selling Ellis Park Racing and Gaming, a Kentucky horse-racing venue the corporation owned, to Churchill Downs Inc. for $79 million in cash. Laguna Development had initially purchased the track in June 2019 for $11 million.

In Velasquez’s speech to a crowd of roughly 800, she touched on the importance of women in leadership.

“To the women in this room — I want to tell you that your voices are important,” she said. “Your ideas are valuable. And your leadership is needed. Change is possible. We need more women in leadership at every level and in every field. We need your voices to be heard.”

Job Training Albuquerque offers construction classes

The City of Albuquerque’s premier workforce development program, Job Training Albuquerque (JTA), has expanded its offerings to boost local careers in construction with industry-specific courses. To continue the success of this program and create more opportunities for employees and businesses, the administration has requested $500,000 in funding for JTA in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

Since last fall, 14 construction companies and 59 workers have enrolled in JTA programs. Since its launch in January of 2020, 126 organizations and 497 workers have completed JTA training. To date, JTA has helped local businesses, 43% of which are women-owned businesses, add 544 jobs at 58 different employers.

JTA sources educational programming through organizations like the Associated General Contractors of New Mexico (AGC NM) to offer relevant professional opportunities for Albuquerque businesses.

Over the past three years, JTA has added additional training partners in order to offer a wide variety of courses in high-demand fields, such as construction. The partnership with AGC NM launched construction-focused training programs including Construction Supervision Fundamentals, Construction Quality Management for Contractors, Supervisory Training Program, and others. The primary mission of AGC NM is to educate New Mexicans about the benefits of a career in construction while providing advocacy, training, and improving jobsite safety.

A full listing of courses and more can be found at jobtrainingabq.org