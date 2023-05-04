 Business Briefs: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefs - Albuquerque Journal

Business Briefs: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefs

By _

 

Family Friendly New Mexico honors 64 businesses

Family Friendly New Mexico, a nonprofit organization, last Tuesday awarded 64 businesses or their commitment for their commitment to family-friendly policies in New Mexico.

For Family Friendly, last week’s award luncheon was its seventh. The event was hosted at the Sandia Golf Club.

Some of the platinum awardees included Kairos Power, New Mexico State University, Nusenda Credit Union, Sunny505, Bosque Mental Health Associates and Adelante Development Center. There were also golden and silver awardees recognized at the event.

Also at the event was an announced partnership between Family Friendly and United Way of North Central New Mexico. The partnership aims to increase opportunities to educate and recognize employers that commit to education-friendly workplaces. Additionally, the partnership will increase economic mobility for individuals and families, increase skills, productivity and output while reducing turnover.

All businesses operating in New Mexico are eligible for a Family Friendly award and interested companies can find the full list of family-friendly policies and award winners this year at familyfriendlybusiness.org.

Laguna Development Corp. CEO gets executive award

Maxine Velasquez, the CEO of Laguna Development Corp., was named the executive of the year for 2023 by the Native American Finance Officers Association, according to a news release. The award recognizes tribal leaders who have shown strong leadership and financial planning for the benefit of Indian country throughout their career.

Velasquez was instrumental in selling Ellis Park Racing and Gaming, a Kentucky horse-racing venue the corporation owned, to Churchill Downs Inc. for $79 million in cash. Laguna Development had initially purchased the track in June 2019 for $11 million.

In Velasquez’s speech to a crowd of roughly 800, she touched on the importance of women in leadership.

“To the women in this room — I want to tell you that your voices are important,” she said. “Your ideas are valuable. And your leadership is needed. Change is possible. We need more women in leadership at every level and in every field. We need your voices to be heard.”

Job Training Albuquerque offers construction classes

The City of Albuquerque’s premier workforce development program, Job Training Albuquerque (JTA), has expanded its offerings to boost local careers in construction with industry-specific courses. To continue the success of this program and create more opportunities for employees and businesses, the administration has requested $500,000 in funding for JTA in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

Since last fall, 14 construction companies and 59 workers have enrolled in JTA programs. Since its launch in January of 2020, 126 organizations and 497 workers have completed JTA training. To date, JTA has helped local businesses, 43% of which are women-owned businesses, add 544 jobs at 58 different employers.

JTA sources educational programming through organizations like the Associated General Contractors of New Mexico (AGC NM) to offer relevant professional opportunities for Albuquerque businesses.

Over the past three years, JTA has added additional training partners in order to offer a wide variety of courses in high-demand fields, such as construction. The partnership with AGC NM launched construction-focused training programs including Construction Supervision Fundamentals, Construction Quality Management for Contractors, Supervisory Training Program, and others. The primary mission of AGC NM is to educate New Mexicans about the benefits of a career in construction while providing advocacy, training, and improving jobsite safety.

A full listing of courses and more can be found at jobtrainingabq.org

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Business Briefs: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefs

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Five events to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo
ABQnews Seeker
Though the holiday is mistaken for ... Though the holiday is mistaken for Mexico's Independence Day (Sept. 16), the yearly celebration commemorates the anniversary of Mexico defeating the Second French Empire ...
2
Business Briefs: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefs
ABQnews Seeker
Business Briefs: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefs Business Briefs: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefs
3
Annual Kite Festival to take to the air in ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, ... On Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, the Wildlife West Nature Park is holding its 21st annual Kite Festival.
4
Say Jambo the newest incarnation of the legendary Bobcat ...
ABQnews Seeker
Adored chef and restaurateur Ahmed Obo ... Adored chef and restaurateur Ahmed Obo of Jambo fame bought the land and iconic Bobcat Bite building last November..
5
Tractor to host Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue ...
ABQnews Seeker
The public can learn more about ... The public can learn more about the nonprofit and how it can help its cause during a fundraising event from 3 to 8 p.m. ...
6
Increased prices, fewer donations strain New Mexico food banks. ...
ABQnews Seeker
National supply shortages and inflation are ... National supply shortages and inflation are taking a toll on local food banks, forcing them to redirect their budgets to keep afloat as they ...
7
Photos: Isotopes rout Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 22-4
ABQnews Seeker
8
2 children die in Clovis house fire; cause still ...
ABQnews Seeker
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) -- Two children ... CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) -- Two children have died in a house fire, authorities in Clovis said. The blaze was first reported shortly after 9:30 ...
9
Lotaburger worker accused of stabbing homeless man who threw ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused ... A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused of stabbing a homeless man who threw a drink at him Tuesday outside the fast-food restaurant in Northeast ...