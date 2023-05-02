 Old license plates: Can state change year tag color to help police? - Albuquerque Journal

Old license plates: Can state change year tag color to help police?

By D'Val Westphal / Journal Road Warrior

With the Albuquerque Police Department crackdown on missing license plates and the state Legislature rejecting a move to require them in front as well as back of a vehicle, DV emails “since we can’t seem to get the two-license plate law passed, how about we change the sticker color we put on the rear plate every year or two? I see cars all over town with a tag from 2020 and such. Having the tag color change would also help out the police checking on expired plates more easily. Just my 2 cents.”

Lawmakers?

MORE ON WHAT TEXAS DOES: A Texas reader says in an email “for what it’s worth, I was stopped by a state highway patrolman back in December as my plate was faded. I went online and ordered a replacement plate and with the surcharge for using a credit card it was $12.05, which is considerably more than the $6.50 you cited. It seemed like a reasonable fee to me as my plate was almost 25 years old. You might want to double check to see what the fee really is as I have seen several different amounts published in different places.”

I went to txdmv.gov and found “submit the completed application for a replacement license plate(s) and/or registration sticker to your local county tax assessor-collector’s office. Replacement fee is $6 plus 50 cents automation fee (total $6.50). Do not mail cash. The fees are not refundable.” It could be that, as in New Mexico, some local offices add a fee or there’s an online “convenience fee.”

BTW in New Mexico it’s $17 for that single replacement plate.

Editorial page editor D’Val Westphal tackles commuter issues for the metro area on Mondays. Reach her at 823-3858; dwestphal@abqjournal.com; or 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 

 

Home » News » New Mexico News » Old license plates: Can state change year tag color to help police?

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
States need not always follow federal tax provisions
ABQnews Seeker
The Tenth Amendment to the Constitution ... The Tenth Amendment to the Constitution provides that the federal government has only those powers granted to it by the Constitution. The states have ...
2
Old license plates: Can state change year tag color ...
ABQnews Seeker
What do lawmakers think of changing ... What do lawmakers think of changing license plate tag colors yearly?
3
Albuquerque City Council quashes rental property registry
ABQnews Seeker
The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's ... The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's "residential rental database ordinance" on a 7-2 vote, heeding landlord concerns that it was intrusive, burdensome and anti-business.
4
Birdie run lifts PGA Pros leader
ABQnews Seeker
Ben Kern called the ninth hole ... Ben Kern called the ninth hole at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Monday a "firestarter." It was the first of four consecutive birdies that ...
5
Night of Champions takeway: Renewed UNM football tradition and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nineteen UNM football players set 12 ... Nineteen UNM football players set 12 personal bests across the power clean, squat and bench during the event at the Tow Diehm Facility.
6
As New Mexico faces a terribly high alcohol and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A bill that moved quietly through ... A bill that moved quietly through the Legislature this year aims to address the problem by requiring insurance companies to remove barriers and expand ...
7
Corley twins' prep tennis success is both familiar and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of ... Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of Eldorado High hope to carry on a tradition of tennis excellence that began with older sisters Ivana and ...
8
Syracuse transfer looks to shine for University of New ...
ABQnews Seeker
You never know when some of ... You never know when some of those past recruiting trips might pay off. Case in point, Nyah Wilson, who officially joined the University of ...
9
Round 3 of Aggie-Lobo baseball is Tuesday; Aggies will ...
ABQnews Seeker
With momentum generated by its first ... With momentum generated by its first series sweep of the year, the New Mexico baseball team (22-17) jumps back into action on Tuesday, hosting ...