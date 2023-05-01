 State Police, Sierra County deputies involved in shooting near Truth or Consequences - Albuquerque Journal

State Police, Sierra County deputies involved in shooting near Truth or Consequences

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police officers and deputies from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting south of Truth or Consequences on Monday.

State Police posted on Twitter about the shooting but gave no other details, including how it unfolded or what started the incident. It said it occurred near State Road 152 and State Road 187, which is near the Caballo Reservoir.

“Suspect was transported to an area hospital,” the post said. “Officer and Deputy are ok. Details are limited.”

State Police said more information would be released when its available.

Home » News » State Police, Sierra County deputies involved in shooting near Truth or Consequences

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Three men sentenced in torture, killings of 14- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced three men to ... A judge sentenced three men to two consecutive life sentences Monday in the 2018 beating and shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the ...
2
New Mexico Tech university president resigns
ABQnews Seeker
Stephen Wells, president of the New ... Stephen Wells, president of the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, has resigned from his post citing health reasons.
3
Right on cue: May ushers in warm weather in ...
ABQnews Seeker
April showers brought May flowers this ... April showers brought May flowers this year. Here's what to expect for the rest of the week.
4
Should NM lawmakers have field offices and staffers? Legislature ...
ABQnews Seeker
Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature ... Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature by paying lawmakers a salary and extending legislative session lengths fell short of the finish line during this ...
5
State Police, Sierra County deputies involved in shooting near ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police officers and ... New Mexico State Police officers and deputies from the Sierra County Sheriff's Office were involved in a shooting south of Truth or Consequences on ...
6
42 top music events in May: Get your tickets ...
ABQnews Seeker
MAY 2 l Haley Heynderickx, 7 ... MAY 2 l Haley Heynderickx, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com 3 l Joseph, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com 3 l Wednesday, 7 ...
7
Stock market today: Markets drift after latest bank failure
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks drifted ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street as investors braced for what they hope will be the last ...
8
Top of Mind: Do you think impaired driving has ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Do you think impaired driving ... OPINION: Do you think impaired driving has gotten worse since the state legalized marijuana a year ago, and was law enforcement prepared?
9
New Mexico mom sentenced for tossing baby in trash ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico teenage mother was ... A New Mexico teenage mother was sentenced Monday to a mandatory 18 years in prison for tossing her newborn son into a trash bin ...