State Police, Sierra County deputies involved in shooting near Truth or Consequences

New Mexico State Police officers and deputies from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting south of Truth or Consequences on Monday.

State Police posted on Twitter about the shooting but gave no other details, including how it unfolded or what started the incident. It said it occurred near State Road 152 and State Road 187, which is near the Caballo Reservoir.

“Suspect was transported to an area hospital,” the post said. “Officer and Deputy are ok. Details are limited.”

State Police said more information would be released when its available.