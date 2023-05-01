Should NM lawmakers have field offices and staffers? Legislature set to commission outside study

SANTA FE — Proposals to modernize New Mexico’s Legislature by paying lawmakers a salary and extending legislative session lengths fell short of the finish line during this year’s 60-day session.

But the administrative arm of the Legislature is moving forward with a study on the possibility of creating field offices and full-time staffing for all 112 lawmakers.

Funding for the study — up to $2.5 million — was included in a bill paying for session expenses that did win approval, and Legislative Council Services Director Raúl Burciaga said Monday the framework of a contract that will be opened to outside vendors could be finalized in the coming weeks.

Some legislators expressed interest in helping craft the request for bidders, while top-ranking lawmakers said they would like to see the process move quickly.

“We don’t want this to be delayed more than it needs to be,” House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, said during a Monday meeting of the Legislative Council, a bipartisan group of high-ranking legislators.

New Mexico is currently the only state in the nation in which legislators do not receive a salary, though they do get a per diem payment — currently set at $210 per day — that’s intended to cover food and lodging expenses. They can also qualify for a legislative pension plan.

In addition, only lawmakers in leadership positions have year-round offices, though staffers in such offices work for all members of a given caucus. That leaves many rank-and-file legislators to rely on colleagues and lobbyists for technical information on bills.

Backers of the idea of allowing each legislator to a field office and a full-time staffer say it could help them to research issues, respond to constituent queries and attend more community meetings.

Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, said during Monday’s meeting her House district that stretches from Reserve to Belen is among the largest legislative districts in the nation —if not the largest.

But some Republican lawmakers, including Armstrong, voted against the session funding bill in January, saying money for the study should have been included in a separate budget bill.

Once it’s completed, the report could provide estimates about the cost and feasibility of offices and staffing for each legislator.

Lawmakers would then have to approve funding for the effort in a future legislative session.