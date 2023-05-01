 Right on cue: May ushers in warm weather in Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Right on cue: May ushers in warm weather in Albuquerque

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Betty Serfazo examines a tomato plant while shopping at Osuna Nursery in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque is expected to be warm and breezy this week. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)

April showers brought May flowers this year, as it will be pleasant and slightly breezy in Albuquerque this week.

The city should be seeing its highest temperatures in the early part of the week, when highs are expected to reach the low 80s, said Bladen Breitreiter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. Breitreiter said temperatures should drop a little closer to the weekend. Predicted highs were expected to be in the low 70s on Friday and Saturday.

The temperatures are about on par with normal, Breitreiter said.

A low pressure system that is currently off the coast of California is expected to move through the area and bring some higher winds on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.

Low temperatures overnight are expected to dip into the 40s, at their coldest. For planters and gardeners who may be wondering, it’s not likely the Albuquerque area will see a freeze this spring.

“It’s pretty uncommon to see a hard freeze in this area as we get into May,” Breitreiter said.

Betty Serfazo chooses a Phoenix tomato plant for her garden while shopping at Osuna Nursery in Albuquerque on Monday. A meteorologist said it’s unlikely that Albuquerque will see freezing temperatures again this spring. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)
